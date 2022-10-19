NEWARK, N.J. – St. Francis forward Josh Cohen, a redshirt junior, was named to the all-Northeast Conference preseason men’s basketball team on Wednesday.
In addition, the Red Flash were tabbed to finished third according to the NEC preseason coaches’ poll.
It is the highest finish for the Red Flash since 2019-20 when the squad also was picked third and went on to advance to the NEC championship game for the third time under coach Rob Krimmel.
Merrimack was selected as the NEC preseason favorite after receiving six of the nine first-place votes. Sacred Heart was picked ahead of St. Francis with two first-place votes, while Wagner garnered the final first-place vote to round out the top four. St. Francis Brooklyn, Central Connecticut State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island and Stonehill completed the nine-team poll.
It marks the fifth time under Krimmel that the Red Flash have been picked in the top half of the coaches preseason poll. St. Francis was selected fourth (2014-15), third (2019-20, 2022-23) and twice was selected as the preseason favorite (2017-18, 2018-19).
Cohen, a 6-10 forward, was named the NEC most improved player this past season after leading the Red Flash in points, rebounds and blocks.
He registered 19 double-digit games of the 26 contests that he played, including 11 games with at least 15 points and four 20-point performances. He also had six 10-plus rebound games and five double-doubles. In his final seven games of the season, he averaged 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game with three 20-point games and five contests with at least seven boards. Cohen registered a career-high 26 points against Merrimack on Feb. 5 and a career-best 12 rebounds against Sacred Heart on Jan. 23.
St. Francis opens up the season on the road at St. Bonaventure on Nov. 7 and will make its DeGol Arena debut on Nov 12 against Hartford in the Jack Phelan Classic.
