LORETTO – The St. Francis University men’s basketball program always has been marked by great guard play. Norm Van Lier, Kevin Porter and Mike Iuzzolino went on to the NBA. Joe Anderson still sits atop the Red Flash career scoring charts 30 years after he graduated. Jeff Hamilton and Napoleon Lightning formed a top-notch backcourt in the old ECAC Metro in the early 1980s.
Jamaal King, Andre Wolford, Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon took over that tradition over the past few years, keying one of the best runs in Red Flash history. Braxton graduated as the No. 3 scorer in school history. Blackmon was seventh.
Rob Krimmel, though, recalled a time when he first took over as head coach when the Flash’s bread was buttered in the paint.
“Earl Brown and Ronnie Drinnon, those guys were post players for us, and they garnered all-conference, so, for a while, we were mostly post-dominant,” Krimmel said.
The Red Flash seem likely to go back to that approach as they look for their fourth consecutive winning record this winter. When St. Francis opens the season on Wednesday night at Pitt, its top three returning scorers will be front-line players.
“We want to get the ball in the post a lot,” said Myles Thompson, a barrel-chested 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior who was third on the team that finished as runner-up in the Northeast Conference last year by averaging 10.2 points per game.
In addition to Thompson, the Red Flash also return 6-8 redshirt junior Ty Stewart and 6-9 senior Mark Flagg, who both came off the bench in 2019-20 to finish fourth and fifth on the 22-10 squad in scoring at 8.2 and 6.7 points per game, respectively. Flagg is more of a traditional big man who shot 54% from the field and blocked a team-high 34 shots as a junior. Stewart, meanwhile, has the agility, shooting range and ball-handling ability to create matchup issues for opposing teams by taking slower defenders out on the wing or smaller defenders into the post.
The height and length don’t end there, either. Waiting in the wings are 6-8, 220-pound redshirt sophomore Chukwu Ikediashi and 6-10 Josh Cohen, who redshirted last season as a true freshman – Cohen was 6 feet tall when he was a ninth grader.
Krimmel and his staff also added an intriguing newcomer to the mix in Jeriah Coleman, who stands 7 feet tall. Coleman averaged 22 points at West Anchorage High School in Alaska his senior year.
The Red Flash also landed a transfer, 6-7 Marlon Hargis. Hargis netted 6 points as a sophomore at Holy Cross last season, but he’s expected to redshirt this winter after switching colleges.
“Myles and Mark have the most game experience, and something we’ve talked as a staff about is finding ways to play through those guys,” Krimmel said. “Having Mark and Myles and Ty – three guys with a bunch of college games under their belt – is something we have to take advantage of early.”
That group of players will need to produce because the Flash backcourt will be very young. Not only did St. Francis graduate the NEC’s last two players of the year in Braxton and Blackmon, it also lost steady starting guard Randall Gaskins Jr..
The most experienced perimeter player coming back is 6-3 senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who drew 11 starts. Dixon-Conover scored at a 4-point clip as a junior. He’ll share the Flash captaincy with Thompson.
“Being that I’ve played with a lot of great players and been to the (NEC) championship, I feel like I have the recipe for what it takes to win,” Dixon-Conover said.
Bryce Laskey and Luke Ruggery are expected to see minutes alongside Dixon-Conover. Laskey shot 3-pointers at a 46.4% clip as a redshirt freshman before an injury cut his 2019-20 season in half. Ruggery is a former Bishop Guilfoyle all-state player who redshirted last season.
Bishop McCort product Ben Seidel also is among the holdover reserves.
Three highly touted freshmen should be in the mix, too: 6-4 Max Land of Cincinnati, 6-0 Zahree Harrison of West Philadelphia and 6-4 Ronell Giles of Brandywine, Maryland.
“The neat thing is they each bring something a little bit different, but what we need,” Krimmel said.
Although its been to three of the past four NEC finals, St. Francis was picked sixth in the NEC preseason poll on Nov. 12. The Flash are eager to show they don’t rebuild, they retool.
“I’ve talked about it with some of the guys. I wasn’t surprised, because we are a very young team, but it definitely puts a chip on our shoulder,” Laskey said. “We know we’re one of the best programs in this conference, and I don’t think that’s changed.”
