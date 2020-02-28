LORETTO – Rob Krimmel barely had stepped foot in the Stokes Building as St. Francis University men’s basketball coach before doubters had started to call for his ouster.
Hired by his father, who then was athletic director, opened the door for criticism, and posting five wins that first year and going the next four without breaking .500 only quieted the detractors marginally.
Since then, though, it looks like going with the State College native and St. Francis alum was the thing to do.
The Red Flash are in the midst of one of the best three-year stretches in team history.
With Thursday night’s 75-62 victory over visiting Mount St. Mary’s at DeGol Arena behind Isaiah Blackmon’s 22 points and Keith Braxton’s double-double, St. Francis reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 1991, when it last went to the NCAA tournament.
If the humble, reserved Krimmel felt any individual satisfaction at proving his doubters wrong, he didn’t let on. The only thing he said he took pride in was the stability he’s cultured at St. Francis.
“We won tonight. That’s what’s important. It’s one of the things that this group has been able to do all year, is to stay focused in the moment,” Krimmel said.
“Not worry about what happened in the past. Not worry about what’s going to happen a week from now.”
Tyler Stewart added 14 points off the bench for the Red Flash, who last put together three consecutive 18-win seasons before this in 1950-52. This is the 10th time St. Francis has won 20 games since 1970 and the 10th time in program history.
The Red Flash have won eight in a row to improve to 20-8 overall and 13-4 in the Northeast Conference.
St. Francis was well on its way when Blackmon got the ball ahead of the field after a Braxton steal and finished with a 360 jam to put the Red Flash up by eight with less than 2 minutes gone in the second half.
When Blackmon swished a 3 along the wing at 11:32 to put him over the 20-point mark and the Red Flash up by 12, he took a moment to stop and look at the home fans sitting behind him. It was the fifth straight game he’s scored at least 20.
His average now is 19.2 points per game.
“We have a mission to accomplish. Just the drive to get a championship under our belt has really motivated me to come out and be the best player I know Coach Krim would want me to be,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon credited teammate Mark Flagg with coming up with the idea for the spectacular dunk, though.
“As soon as Keith passed it up court, I gave myself a check, made sure I was clear for takeoff,” Blackmon said.
Stewart reached double figures for just the second time this month on a 15-footer with 10:47 to go. This was the most points he’s scored since Jan. 23.
“It’s been a positive learning experience,” Stewart said. “I try to stay even-keeled, but this will give me a little confidence going into the next game.”
Braxton finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out six assists.
St. Francis went on a 10-2 over the last 3:38 of the first half to go into the locker room with a 37-32 lead. Blackmon had 10 points and six rebounds in the first 13:30, while Stewart netted nine in 14 minutes off the bench. After a slow shooting start, Braxton used his superior size to overpower the diminutive Mountaineer guards for six points in the last 3:05; he had eight points at the half.
As has become the norm this month, it took a while for the Red Flash to heat up. St. Francis missed 10 of its first 14 shots before Blackmon curled off a high-post screen, elevated and swished a high-arching 3 to cut the Mountaineers’ early lead to one. The next possession, Stewart ball-faked, drove left, drew the contact, made the bucket and the subsequent foul shot to even the game at 16 at the 11:28 mark of the first half.
After a couple of defensive stops at the rim, Blackmon launched a pass from three-quarter court that hit Braxton under the bucket for a 20-18 advantage.
St. Francis plays at Robert Morris on Saturday. The winner will be the top seed in the NEC tournament.
“These guys have other things they want to accomplish as a team,” Krimmel said of the 20 wins. “At some point, we’ll reflect on it.”
