LORETTO – It was Toys for Tots Night at DeGol Arena, and St. Francis senior point guard Keith Braxton was waxing nostalgic about his go-to toy growing up.
Legos.
“I liked to be creative,” Braxton said with a big smile.
Braxton and the Red Flash found a lot of goodies in their basket in their 75-69 win over visiting Lehigh on Wednesday evening.
Braxton nearly had a triple-double, the Red Flash bench came up big, and St. Francis erased two nine-point deficits in reaching the .500 mark for the first time this season at 4-4.
“This team continues to learn to win together,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “It was nice to see them take a step in the right direction”
“We got contributions from everybody. The bench. The starters. Everybody gave us a little bit of something.”
It’s a sign that maybe the Red Flash are coming into their own. After a discouraging 15-point home loss to Delaware, St. Francis played tough at Florida State, won by double digits at St. Joseph’s and showed grit in rallying to beat a Lehigh team led by the potent inside-outside tandem of Jordan Cohen and James Karnik.
St. Francis’ losses don’t look that bad anymore, either. Delaware is 9-0. The Red Flash opened the season losing at ranked Virginia Commonwealth, and Richmond, which held off St. Francis in overtime, now has wins over Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Boston College.
“It’s definitely good to be back on the winning side. Our challenge is not to be too high or not to be too low,” Braxton said. “We just have to remain consistent.”
Braxton finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists – he passed assistant coach Eric Taylor to become the team’s fourth-ranked career rebounder in the win.
Myles Thompson was the only other St. Francis player to score in double figures, chipping in 12.
However, five Red Flash players scored at least six, including Scott Meredith and Bryce Laskey with nine and eight, respectively, off the bench.
St. Francis got 32 points from its reserves.
Laskey hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half from opposite corners that helped ignite the team. After that, the Red Flash cooled down the hot-shooting Mountain Hawks at one end, got into transition and took control.
“Part of my role is to hit shots, so hitting that first one, I don’t know, it kind of opened the floodgates a little bit,” Laskey said. “When the shots are going in, defense comes easier.”
St. Francis didn’t take the lead until Mark Flagg’s three-point play with 10:40 left, but the Red Flash never trailed after that, pulling away in the final minute.
Lehigh led 42-36 at the half as Cohen surpassed his per-game average with 16 points, and Karnik collected 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Mountain Hawks led by as many as nine twice, shooting a blistering 57.1% from the field and going 5-for-7 from behind the arc.
Meredith cut the Lehigh margin to just four in the closing seconds of the first half when he made three free throws, but the officials whistled Randall Gaskins for a foul on Cohen’s desperation trey with .3 seconds on the clock, allowing him to get two of those points back.
Meredith made a pair of 3-pointers before the intermission, giving him nine points, while Braxton netted eight.
Cohen’s 22 points led all scorers, while Karnik had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
“This is something we can point to hopefully later in the year,” Krimmel said. “For these guys to be able to chip away, particularly at home, was an important step for this team.”
