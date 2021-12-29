LORETTO, Pa. – Rob Krimmel seldom gets into a noticeable dispute with officials. However, the end of the first half of St. Francis University’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball opener with Wagner was one of those times.
Krimmel’s Red Flash led the NEC preseason favorite from the get-go, pulling ahead by as many as 10 and apparently assured of taking a much narrower advantage into the locker room up two with the ball and the shot clock off.
Instead, a non-call when SFU senior point guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover was hit in the eye allowed the Seahawks to steal possession, leading to Elijah Ford making a go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half, much to Krimmel’s visible chagrin.
The Red Flash never recovered, dropping a 72-64 decision for their third straight defeat on Wednesday night at DeGol Arena.
“It’s Northeast Conference play and you get a chance to compete against a team that was picked as the preseason No. 1, it’s kind of a measuring stick. I can’t fault our guys effort. I thought we played hard for 40 minutes,” said Krimmel, the Flash’s veteran coach. “In the second half, we were back on our heels.
“The effort was there. I just don’t think we were very smart in the execution, particularly in the second half.”
St. Francis tied a season-high with 16 turnovers against the defensive-minded Seahawks. It took the Red Flash more than nine minutes to reach double digits in the second half, by which point Wagner had forged a 50-39 lead. SFU went a 12-minute span in the middle of the game when it was held to nine points.
Dixon-Conover, St. Francis’ leading scorer coming in at 14.5 points per game, was held to single digits for just the second time this year. St. Francis played without senior forward Myles Thompson and his 11.6 points per game because of illness.
Ronell Giles Jr. paced the Flash (4-8) with 18 points, one off his season high, while Marlon Hargis scored 15 starting in Thompson’s place.
Max Land hit a late 3 to finish with 12.
“During the second half, they just slowed us down,” Giles said.
“In the first half, we were really aggressive.
“We were looking to get to the rim and make the extra pass.
“In the second half, we were really passive.”
However, St. Francis had little to show for their attacking in the first half, drawing just eight fouls and only shooting five free throws.
Krimmel declined to comment on the officiating, but he had to be led back to the locker room by Giles and reserve guard Zahree Harrison as he gestured at the officials and yelled, “We should have been shooting two shots and you know it! You know it!” at the end of the first half in reaction to Dixon-Conover being poked in the eye by Ford.
At 14:16 of the second half, Krimmel debating a charging call against Giles and was told by the referees that they had heard enough.
Hargis provided a big bright spot filling in for Thompson, though. The senior scored in double figures for the third time this year, missing his season high by two. It was the most points he’s scored at DeGol Arena, and he also had six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.
“I just wanted to come in and play hard, not press or anything, but play to the best of my ability,” Hargis said.
Dixon-Conover’s pullup 3 gave St. Francis a 13-4 lead less than four minutes on.
Earlier, he assisted on transition treys by Hargis and Giles on consecutive possessions which were followed by a Hargis flip bucket on the post-up.
That advantage reached double figures when Hargis got a friendly roll on another 3-pointer out of the corner.
“We got off to a great start. I thought there was energy and great focus,” Krimmel said.
Hargis and Giles each had 10 points at halftime. Four different Red Flash players accounted for the team’s six 3-pointers.
Wagner had four scorers in double figures, led by Raekwon Rogers with 18 points.
