LORETTO – Max Land and Ronell Giles didn’t get a chance to play a home game in front of fans their freshman year because of COVID restrictions.
“Last year, our home games seemed like practice,” Giles said, “because nobody was in the gym.”
St. Francis University men’s basketball supporters got to see their standout sophomores in action for the first time on Monday night, and Land and Giles gave them a show.
After a lackluster first 16 minutes that had the Red Flash clinging to a one-point lead and the 898 in attendance fairly quiet, Giles came alive to give St. Francis momentum going into halftime. Land then scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as the Red Flash put away visiting Division III opponent Franciscan, 100-54, at the first game before fans at DeGol Arena in 619 days.
Six Red Flash players scored in double figures as St. Francis improved to 1-1 following a 75-72 loss at George Washington on Nov. 9. Mark Flagg recorded his second straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Myles Thompson netted 17, Giles finished with 14 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover collected 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Freshman walk-on Branden Scanlon from State College drove for a layup with 27 seconds left that danced on the rim and fell through to get the Red Flash to the century mark.
It didn’t seem like it would be that complete a victory when Nicholas Allienello’s trey with 3:42 left in the first half pulled Franciscan, despite a substantial height and athleticism disadvantage, to within 27-26.
“When you’ve got an opportunity to play in front of your home crowd, you have to take advantage of it. You’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to play together, because that’s what people respect,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “These guys are starting to establish an identity, and it helps when you play in front of a crowd.”
St. Francis blew open the game with their historic rival and sister school from Steubenville, Ohio by exploding on a 30-4 run in the middle of the second half that staked the Red Flash to a 40-point lead on Thompson’s 3-pointer with 8:17 left.
The rally was punctuated first by Land’s left-handed one-hand dunk off a long outlet from Josh Cohen and then, a couple of minutes later, Zahree Harrison’s pinpoint quarter-court alley-oop across the key that Dixon-Conover flushed emphatically with two hands.
“In the second half, we executed a lot more and we were finishing a lot more around the rim,” said Land, a 6-foot-4 swingman from Cincinnati. “The first half, we were missing a lot of layups, looking for fouls, turning the ball over. In the second half, we started a lot more sharp and a lot more together, and that really benefitted us.”
Well, except for Giles, who also had a breakaway during that stretch, elevated … and settled for a layup, much to the disappointment and eventual teasing of his teammates.
“I lost the ball going up, and I didn’t want to miss the layup, so I just laid it in to be safe,” Giles said with a sheepish laugh. “(Teammates were saying) ‘No bounce. No bounce.’”
St. Francis went on a 14-2 run over the last 3:20 to take a 41-28 lead at halftime. Giles highlighted the spurt with nine points, including a four-point play off an inbound 3 from the corner and a traditional three-point play when he was fouled on his subsequent Euro-step drive.
“We were looking for a lot of foul calls. At the end of the first half, Coach said to go to the rim and stop looking for foul calls, and that helped out,” Giles said.
It salvaged a frustrating first 20 minutes for the Red Flash, who were only 8-for-14 at the line and 8-for-12 within the restricted area. St. Francis had just seven second-chance points despite 10 offensive boards.
Colton Hage’s 11 points led Franciscan (1-2), which was averaging nearly 100 points coming into the game. Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Tristan McDannell started and scored four points for the Barons in 18 minutes.
Bishop McCort Catholic product Ben Seidel played five minutes for the Red Flash but did not score.
I was super-excited to see everybody come out and support us,” Land said. “As players, we’re thankful for that opportunity to play in front of our school. To have everybody come out and watch us was so much fun.”
