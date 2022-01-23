LORETTO, Pa. – Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a rough night when the St. Francis University men’s basketball team opened its mini-homestand against Central Connecticut State on Friday. He misplaced his phone before the game, then, after scoring five quick points against the Blue Devils, he didn’t score again, finishing in single digits for the third game in a row.
To top it off, late in the game, a basketball a Central Connecticut State player was trying to save from going out of bounds found the Red Flash’s standout super-senior guard in a very sensitive spot, doubling him over.
Dixon-Conover, though, just rolled with it. He got up, smiled and even joked with his opponent before grabbing a defensive rebound that sealed that one-point win.
“I said, ‘You didn’t have to aim there,’ ” Dixon-Conover said of the inbounding save. “That was crazy.”
That take-things-as-they-come attitude has served Dixon-Conover and the Red Flash well, and now they’re hitting back. After losing seven of eight, Dixon-Conover was one of five St. Francis scorers to reach double figures as St. Francis won its third in four, 85-74, over hot-shooting Sacred Heart in Northeast Conference action on Sunday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
“We’re playing a lot more together and the flow of the game is coming a lot more easy to us,” Red Flash sophomore wing Max Land said. “It feels like we’re kind of getting our mojo back with two big wins on our home court.”
Land tied a career high with 20 points to lead St. Francis, which also received 17 from Myles Thompson, 15 from Dixon-Conover, 13 from Marlon Hargis and 12 from Josh Cohen.
St. Francis put the clamps on Sacred Heart’s high-scoring backcourt in the second half and dominated in the paint the whole way, outrebounding the Pioneers by 18, scoring 52 points in the paint and coming up with 18 second-chance points.
St. Francis rebounded 14 of its own misses. Sacred Heart only had 17 defensive boards.
Cohen, the 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore, pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds. Sacred Heart was averaging almost two rebounds per game more than its opponents before Sunday.
“We knew that they were a little undersized, but they could really rebound,” Cohen said. “We emphasized that we wanted to outrebound them tonight. I think we did a good job of putting a lot of guys on the glass. Recently, that’s been our M.O.”
Dixon-Conover dunked off a Thompson pass with 13:58 left to put St. Francis up, 56-49. Sacred Heart, though, responded with a 7-0 run before a Hargis 3.
Dixon-Conover’s circus scoop and up-and-under bunny then capped a 13-0 Red Flash run to make it 72-58 and effectively iced the contest.
Dixon-Conover, who’d been struggling with his consistency this month, turned in the kind of all-around game that’s made him one of the most-respected guards in the NEC, dishing out four assists, making three steals for the second game in a row, pulling down five rebounds, drawing six fouls and posting a plus-12 scoring differential in 38 minutes of action.
“If I’m not playing well, I can’t sulk or pout,” Dixon-Conover said. “I know I’m not going to be able to have a great game every game. When I’m having those (off) games, I try to do something else. Defend, rebound, pick a teammate up.”
St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel was pleased with what the Red Flash got out of this homestand.
“(Chemistry) takes some time,” Krimmel said. “These guys are starting to learn to play with different lineups and communicate with one another.”
Aaron Clarke made a baseline runner with four seconds left to give Sacred Heart a 41-39 halftime lead. Hargis, Land and Thompson each netted eight to lead the Red Flash, while Cohen pulled down nine rebounds. St. Francis established control of the paint, scoring 18 points in close and outrebounding the Pioneers 20-13.
St. Francis (7-12, 3-5 NEC) trailed by as many as 12, but battled back and actually took a 36-35 lead on Hargis’ lay-in at the 3:05 mark.
Sacred Heart, which came into the contest shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc, almost met its season averaging by going 8-for-13 from deep in the first half, making 7 of 9 to start.
The Pioneers made four treys in the first eight minutes to go up by six. Red Flash reserve big Jeriah Coleman, though, brought the crowd to its feet by posterizing Thomas on a dunk off Luke Ruggery’s pick-and-roll feed.
“Everything is going how we want it to go, but we can’t afford to get comfortable or complacent,” Dixon-Conover said.
