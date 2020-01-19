LORETTO – For as cold as it was outside DeGol Arena on Saturday night, temperatures were running high on the court.
It started with a Northeast Conference men’s basketball game that was hotly contested almost from start to finish and ended with tempers flaring in the postgame handshake line.
In between, St. Francis moved into a tie for first place in the NEC with a 72-65 victory over visiting Sacred Heart, as senior guard Keith Braxton took over fourth place on the Red Flash all-time scoring charts and recorded his 40th career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a great game. For 40 minutes, everybody was playing hard. Everybody wants to win, this time of year. Unfortunately, something like that has to happen,” Braxton said, trying to put the scuffle into context with the game itself. “We’re just moving on from that.”
Isaiah Blackmon fired in 18 points for the Red Flash, who improved to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference, while Tyler Stewart scored all 11 of his points off the bench in the second half as St. Francis finally was able to put some distance between itself and the Pioneers (10-8, 3-2).
What was a terrific contest featuring 18 lead changes and 12 ties, however, turned into something that looked like it belonged on the undercard of the Conor McGregor-“Cowboy” Cerone undercard at UFC 246.
While the teams shook hands, it appeared Sacred Heart’s Koreem Ozier shoved Blackmon in the face. Then a Pioneer player who was not dressed threw a punch.
Players were separated and taken to the locker room, while even assistant coaches were exchanging words.
Braxton, Stewart and St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said there was no previous bad blood between the teams. Krimmel and Sacred Heart coach Anthony Latina spoke after the game, trying to figure out what happened.
“Once the game’s over, you’d like it to be over. Whatever happened in that 40 minutes, you’d like it to be over,” Krimmel said. “Certainly not good for the game.”
Ozier, who eventually fouled out, was involved in a scuffle in the second half when he grabbed Braxton’s wrist coming from behind and yanked him down on a breakaway. Ozier, Braxton, Blackmon and Stewart got technical as a resulted of the ensuing scrum.
At that point, St. Francis was starting to gain control, having gone up by seven for the first time.
Sacred Heart came back to take a two-point lead, but the Red Flash allowed just four points over the last 6:35.
“They have five people who can score at all times. We just had to buckle down defensively. Everybody being on the same page focused on one goal down the stretch is going to help us win these games,” Braxton said.
Braxton entered the game needing three points to pass former NBA all-star Kevin Porter on the Red Flash scoring chart. He did it 2:27 into the game, throwing an inbound pass off the defender’s back and laying it in.
“It’s an honor to see my hard work pay off, but it’s more important to see the team move into first place,” Braxton said.
Stewart was key in making sure the Red Flash won. Sacred Heart outscored the Flash bench 15-0 in the first half.
He ignited St. Francis’ end-of-game run when he caught a Braxton airball 3, scored and was fouled to give the Flash the lead for good.
“I wanted to go out there even-keeled. I just wanted to put the first half behind me, put my best foot forward and do what the team needed,” Stewart said.
The largest lead either team held in the first half was six.
The Red Flash only led for 5:18, but Blackmon’s two free throws with 10 seconds left and Braxton’s steal on the other end staked St. Francis to a 34-33 lead at the break.
St. Francis shot 48.3 percent before the break, and Braxton had 12 points. The Pioneers, though, went 5-for-10 from 3-point range.
