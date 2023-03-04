St. Francis’ quest for a return to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will have to wait at least another year.
With a spot in March Madness riding on the outcome of their Northeast Conference semifinal game at Fairleigh Dickinson, the Red Flash had their lowest-scoring game of the season, shooting just 40% and only having as many free throws as turnovers in a soul-crushing 70-50 defeat to the Knights on Saturday night at Stratis Arena at Rothman Center.
“Two of the last three games (coming in), we executed our game plan. We set a standard we had to accomplish,” junior captain Max Land said. “This game, we didn’t do that. We didn’t go out and execute.”
Land led the Red Flash with 13 points. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-14) held St. Francis Oscar Robertson Award Watch List member Josh Cohen to 12 points on 11 field goal attempts – Cohen entered the game scoring at a 22.1-point clip.
Cohen had scored 57 against the Knights as St. Francis split a pair of competitive regular season contests.
“They did a good job denying the ball,” Cohen said. “They had a good game plan. You’ve got to give them credit. We just didn’t do a good job.
“We were well-prepared. We knew what we had to do. We just didn’t come out and execute it.”
Landon Moore came off the bench to score 10 for the Flash, which also received eight points from senior guard Luke Ruggery.
“FDU just willed their style better than we did,” Ruggery said. “We knew they were going to pressure, we knew they were going to be hard on the glass and they did really well in both those things.”
It marks the fourth time since 2017 the Red Flash have come up empty in the conference tourney with a chance to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The previous three setbacks have come in the NEC championship, but this was a de facto Northeast Conference final because Merrimack is ineligible for the tournament while the Warriors still are in the transition period from Division II to Division I.
When Merrimack beat Sacred Heart in the night’s first semifinal, it meant the winner of the St. Francis-Fairleigh Dickinson game would get the conference’s berth in the NCAA tournament.
“As a competitor, you never like to lose that last game. Through hard work, we’ve put ourselves in a position to win as many games as possible. When the opportunity comes for us to have another game like this, we’ll do our best to do better,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “It’s always disappointing to play that last game and not get the result or at least the goal that you set out to do.”
St. Francis (13-18) trailed by seven at halftime but never could get the offense untracked after the break. The Red Flash, who came in averaging 73.8 points per game, started the second half 1-of-11 from the field and Fairleigh Dickinson had a 20-point lead when Cameron Tweedy made a jumper with 8:57 left in the contest.
St. Francis never got closer than 12 after that.
“Our guys just played terrific,” Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson said. “We haven’t been a great defensive team all year long. We played really, really well defensively tonight. That’s the best we’ve played defensively all year.”
St. Francis only committed 12 turnovers against Fairleigh Dickinson’s non-stop full-court press, but the Knights got enough scoring out of that to take the early lead and didn’t allow easy buckets the other way or commit fouls: The Red Flash, who shot 34 free throws in a 10-point win over the Knights on Feb. 23 at DeGol Arena and 52 foul shots over the two previous meetings only went to the line 12 times.
The Red Flash played without freshman guard Cam Gregory, who injured his ankle in the second half of the quarterfinal win against Central Connecticut State on Wednesday. Gregory was a starter for most of the season.
“Cam’s a really good ballhandler and has a good feel for the game,” Krimmel said. “It’s part of it, though. It’s basketball.”
Land hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer but St. Francis still trailed 35-28 at the intermission.
Fairleigh Dickinson turned six Red Flash turnovers into 12 points over the first 20 minutes. The hosts also were able to take advantage of their ability to successfully back cut, along with collecting seven offensive rebounds to score 18 points in the paint.
Meanwhile, Cohen’s touches were limited – the Red Flash’s co-NEC player of the year only had four field goal attempts before the break and four points.
The second seeds then scored the first six points of the second half to lead by 13.
The Knights got out to a 10-2 lead as St. Francis missed six of its first seven shots before a Ruggery 3-pointer.
That sparked a 9-0 Red Flash run, and St. Francis took the lead on a half-hook by Cohen at the 11:59 mark.
St. Francis, though, went through a stretch of more than two minutes without scoring, and Fairleigh Dickinson took advantage to assume a seven-point lead.
The Red Flash definitely will lose one rotation player in swingman Marlon Hargis and Ruggery still is weighing whether to use his COVID year. All Krimmel’s other players have remaining eligibility to try to get back and finally get over that hump next year.
“We’ve kind of righted the ship this year,” Cohen said. “We’re happy with the direction the program is going. We have the formula for success. We just have to go out there and do it.”
