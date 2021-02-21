NEW YORK – Elijah Ford had a career-high 31 points as Wagner won its ninth straight game, beating St. Francis 70-68 on Sunday. The Red Flash dropped to 6-15, 5-12 in the Northeast Conference.
On Saturday, Wagner prevailed 67-52 in the first contest.
DeLonnie Hunt had 15 points for Wagner (10-5, 10-4 NEC) and made a steal and layup with 55 seconds left to give Wagner a 70-66 lead. Ronell Giles Jr. made two free throws for the Red Flash. Both teams alternated missed shots and turnovers before St. Francis’ Myles Thompson came up with a steal. But his 3-point, desperation shot missed the mark.
Will Martinez added 10 points for Wagner.
Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Red Flash. Giles added 13 points. Josh Cohen posted 12 points and seven rebounds.
On Saturday, Martinez scored 20 points to lead the Seahawks. Alex Morales added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner. Ford netted 14 points and 12 rebounds. Hunt had 13 points.
Giles had 10 points for the Red Flash, who shot 27% (15 of 56) from the floor. Thompson finished with 10 points.
