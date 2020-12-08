EMMITSBURG, Md. – Forward Mezie Offurum had 19 points and eight rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s beat visiting St. Francis University 75-57 on Tuesday night, handing the Red Flash their fourth straight loss.
Guard Damian Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists for the 2-3 Mountaineers at Knott Arena. Jalen Gibbs netted 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Forward Mark Flagg led St. Francis with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Red Flash fell to 1-4, with its lone victory coming against the University of Pittsburgh in the season opener.
St. Francis visits St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s will host UMBC at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.