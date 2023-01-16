A late St. Francis rally fell just short on Monday afternoon as the Red Flash men dropped a 54-51 decision at Sacred Heart.
St. Francis fell to 7-11 overall and 4-1 in Northeast Conference play.
Sacred Heart (10-10, 3-2) led by seven with 3:56 left in the game. A three-point play by St. Francis forward Josh Cohen with 1:43 remaining brought the Red Flash within 54-51.
Sacred Heart misfired on a 3-point attempt with eight seconds left, but a long-range shot from St. Francis’ Brad McCabe missed the mark as Sacred Heart hung on.
Cohen (8-for-14 from the floor) led St. Francis with 23 points and nine rebounds. It was his eighth game of the season with 20 or more points. Ronell Giles Jr. added 14 points and seven boards. Maxwell Land chipped in nine points and eight rebounds.
Both teams made 33.3% of their shots from the field.
Sacred Heart led 30-26 at halftime. Joey Reilly (13 points), Nico Galette (11) and Bryce Johnson (11) all scored in double figures for the Pioneers.
Sacred Heart earned an 18-6 edge in fast-break points and an 18-8 disparity in points off turnovers. The Pioneers’ bench collected a 9-3 advantage as well.
