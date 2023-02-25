LORETTO, Pa. – Myles Thompson endured a special kind of agony.
For four years, the 6-foot-6 Camden, New Jersey, native was a fixture in the St. Francis University men’s basketball lineup for four years. He averaged more than 10 points per game each of the past three seasons, came into 2022-23 just 52 points shy of 1,000 for his career, and his 240 pounds was a benefit on the boards – the scoring and rebounding were both qualities his Red Flash could have used against Wagner in their Northeast Conference regular-season finale.
Thompson, though, has been hampered by a groin injury. He was recognized on senior day on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena before the Red Flash lost 68-58 without having seen the court for one second this season.
“Every game is tough, especially when I know I can help out. Every game is tough, sitting and watching,” Thompson said, wearing his jersey for the postgame press conference. “These are people I’m with every day. We hang out. We eat together. We sleep in the same dorms and we have fun. It’s hard to watch them play and I know I can help.
“At times, I wish God could just come down and fix my groin really, really fast and I could go out there.”
After Thompson, guard Luke Ruggery, forward Marlon Hargis and manager Matt Kenner, of Ashville, were honored, the Red Flash had their three-game winning streak ended by the Seahawks despite a 29-point, 11-rebound, two-block performance by junior center Josh Cohen and an NEC career-best 17 points from Ruggery.
Only three Red Flash players scored before Max Land made a corner 3 with 6:21 remaining, however, and Cohen and Ruggery accounted for all but 12 of the St. Francis' points.
Wagner also abused St. Francis on the offensive glass, coming up with 13 of its own misses and turning them into 20 points.
“As bad as we played, it was a five-point game, and we had three possessions where we had a chance to cut it to one possession,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “We stunk the first 20 minutes.”
Ruggery opened the game with a picture-perfect 3 from the wing off Cohen’s feed out of the low post.
However, the Red Flash only made 10 of their next 25 shots to finish out the half, and St. Francis found itself trailing by 12 at halftime, 38-26.
Cohen had 20 points at the break on 9-of-15 shooting. Ruggery made two treys to account for the other six St. Francis points.
St. Francis got it down to as few as four points twice after the intermission, but never could get it under that.
Wagner is the best rebounding team in the conference, and the Seahawks' ability to keep the ball after defensive stops stunted the Red Flash offensively, too.
“It is a momentum-stopper,” Ruggery said. “They definitely willed their style.”
Ruggery, the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic product from Duncansville, came up one point shy of the best scoring game of his career, but the outcome took some of the luster off of it.
“It would have felt a lot better after a win,” Ruggery said after going 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the loss.
Ruggery only is a junior eligibility-wise, and he also had a COVID-19 year in his pocket if he wants to use it, but he got his degree in finance and accounting and will have his MBA in a couple of months, so he has several options when it comes to basketball in 2023-24.
“I haven’t made any decision, but Coach Krimmel came to me, saw the way my classes were working and wanted to provide me the opportunity in the case that I do decide that it’s time for me that I go out in the right way,” Ruggery said.
Ruggery’s decision is one of a number of things that could impact Thompson’s future. Because of COVID, he, too, has another year of eligibility and he practiced as part of the Red Flash’s scout team this season when his health allowed it. However, unless someone leaves the Red Flash in the offseason, there isn’t a scholarship available on the St. Francis roster next year.
Thompson also said he’s just going to wait and see.
“Right now, I’m just trying to walk across that stage in May. That’s my main goal,” Thompson said. “I’m trying to see my mom and dad cry when I walk across that stage in May.”
Thompson also will be on the Red Flash sideline again in the playoffs to provide whatever moral support he can. As the third seed, St. Francis will host Central Connecticut State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
“I’m positive all the time,” Thompson said.
This might be as wide-open an NEC tournament field as there’s been. First-place Merrimack lost four conference games and is ineligible for the NCAA tournament because the Warriors still are a probationary Division I school. If they win the title game, the NEC runner-up will represent the conference in March Madness.
Six of the other seven teams finished between 10-6 and 7-9. St. Francis is 12-17 overall and 9-7 against NEC foes.
“We’ve got to play good basketball one game at a time,” Krimmel said. “We know we can string three games together. We’ve done it before.”
