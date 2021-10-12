LORETTO – St. Francis wide receiver Josh McGrigg was named the Northeast Conference and Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.
The graduate student complied 211 total yards, 162 of those on special teams, in Saturday’s 55-10 victory over Long Island. He scored three touchdowns in three different ways – a 49-yard reception, 59-yard punt return and 94-yard kick return touchdown – in the victory.
McGrigg is the first St. Francis player to have both a punt return and kick return touchdown in the same game.
Defensive lineman Donnell Brown and defensive back Tremayn Stott earned spots on the NEC prime performers list.
Brown collected 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries in Saturday’s triumph. The performance placed Brown atop the conference leader board with five sacks this season.
Stott posted a team-high six tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception against Long Island.
