LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis’ Lindsay Ward was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week, and Rachel Marsden was selected as NEC Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Jordan Pietrzykoski and Mekenzie Saban joined Ward and Marsden as NEC prime performer selections.
Ward hit .364 with nine runs scored, two home runs, six RBIs and carries a .927 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). She hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning in a 6-5 victory over South Dakota on Sunday.
Marsden had a 2.65 ERA with 32 strikeouts through her first 39 2/3 innings pitched this season. She carries a 4-1 record and has five complete games and one shutout in seven appearances. The Erie native earned her third Pitcher of the Week selection of her career. The junior also hit .250 with a team-leading three home runs and seven RBIs through the first two weeks.
Pietrzykoski has a team-leading .394 batting average, 10 runs scored, .487 on-base percentage and four steals. She also recorded five walks with no strikeouts through her first 33 at-bats.
Saban hit .389 with eight runs scored, two doubles, one home run and seven RBIs. The graduate student has 47 career doubles and is five shy of tying the program record.
