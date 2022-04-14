LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team took the first two contests of a three-game series with Merrimack after a 4-3 walk-off victory in the first game and a 2-0 triumph in the second game.
St. Francis' Rachel Marsden allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout in the second game. She recorded three strikeouts with no walks.
"I had my spin working really well and I trusted my defense to make the plays behind me," Marsden said. "That allowed me play loose and have some fun and that is when I pitch my best. We have to bring the bats tomorrow. We had some key hits in big spots, but we need to jump on them earlier."
"Rachel is a gamer who really wants to help the team win in any way she can," St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said. "We talked about that a lot in preseason and I'm not surprised by this performance, but I am proud of her. At the plate, we need to get our confidence back. Teams are keeping us off-balance a bit, but we have to remember we are good hitters and trust ourselves."
Ashley Wruble hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the first game. She finished Thursday with two RBIs. Grace Vesco allowed three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts in a complete-game victory in the first contest. Jordan Frank led St. Francis with three combined hits and one RBI. Mekenzie Saban scored two runs, hit one triple, drew four walks (one intentional) and was 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts.
In the first game, Lindsay Ward led off the scoring for St. Francis when she drove in Saban in the first inning and the Red Flash led 1-0. Merrimack (8-21, 4-10 Northeast Conference) tied the game 1-all in the second inning with a double to right field.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Marsden hit an RBI double and Wruble drove her in with a single as St. Francis took a 3-1 lead.
Down to the final strike, Merrimack's Courtney Lanpher (2-for-4) hit a game-tying two-run home run on a 3-2 count in the top of the seventh inning.
After St. Francis (24-13, 10-1 NEC) loaded the bases, Merrimack made a pitching change before Wruble hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to center field.
St. Francis took another first-inning lead when Frank drove in Saban and gave the Red Flash a 1-0 advantage in the second game.
Merrimack produced its first and only hit of the second game on a Nicole Basil single in the top of the third inning. In four scoreless innings, the teams combined for only four baserunners.
The Red Flash added another run in the sixth inning when Lexi Hernandez drove in Ashley Orischak with a single.
Vesco is now tied for fifth in program history with 348-career strikeouts after she fanned nine Merrimack hitters in the first contest. Fourth in program history is Megan Layne's 415 strikeouts from 2009-12.
The complete-game one-hit performance is Marsden's second of her career as she did so against Akron on Feb. 26 this season.
With her three stolen bases Thursday, Saban is now four shy of entering the program's top-five rankings. She is nine runs scored away from moving to fourth in program history.
St. Francis concludes its series with Merrimack at noon Friday.
