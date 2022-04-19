LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University’s Rachel Marsden was named Northeast Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Jordan Frank and Mekenzie Saban joined Marsden as NEC prime performer selections.
Marsden won all three of her appearances. She tossed three complete games, including two shutouts, and posted a 0.37 ERA with nine hits allowed, one run, one walk and 15 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.
At the plate, Marsden hit .500 with six runs scored, five doubles, one home run and six RBIs. She is now tied for the NEC lead with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.
The pitcher award is Marsden’s fourth this season and sixth of her career. The prime performer honor is her fifth this season and 11th in her career while she is also a two-time NFCA top performer selection.
Frank went 7-for-14 with six runs scored, two doubles, one RBI, two walks and was 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts. Both of her doubles and two of her runs helped St. Francis improve to 11-1 in conference play after a series sweep of Merrimack.
Saban went 7-for-15 with three doubles, two triples, three RBIs, four walks and was 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. With two triples over the weekend, she is now tied for third in program history with 10 in her career. Her .455 batting average this season ranks 11th in the NCAA Division I. The prime performer selection is her sixth this season and 11th over the past two seasons.
