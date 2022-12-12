LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University Athletic Director James Downer announced that Mads Kaiser has been elevated to the men's soccer head coach position.
Kaiser becomes the 10th head coach in program history with the team heading into its 39th season in 2023.
"I'm thrilled to have Mads assume leadership of our men's soccer program," Downer said. "First and foremost, he's a tremendous fit for our institution, department and most importantly, our student-athletes. We have long considered Mads a rising star in the profession and I'm eager to see him not only build upon the foundation that coach Frank Olszewski established, but chart his own legacy of success at St. Francis. I'm entirely confident that the program will continue to make substantial gains under Coach Kaiser's guidance."
Kaiser, originally from Rheinberg, Germany, becomes the head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Red Flash over the past two seasons. This season, fellow countryman Jordaine Jaeger was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year, while Kaiser has also coached an all-NEC second-team performer and four NEC all-rookie selections. Kaiser also helped the Loretto program return to the league postseason in 2022 after all five fall teams made the postseason for the first time in St. Francis history.
"I would like to express my gratitude to James Downer, along with the hiring committee for giving me the opportunity to be the head men's soccer coach at St. Francis University," Kaiser said. "I'd also like to thank all former teammates, coaches, staff and colleagues who have helped and shaped me along the way. Special thanks to Frank Olszewski for his mentorship and for preparing me for this role over the past six years."
Before coming to St. Francis, Kaiser worked as the head coach at Kings Hammer SC in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he guided the U12 academy team to the state cup quarterfinals in his first season.
"This is a special group of student-athletes, and I am honored and extremely motivated to build on the success this team has had on and off the field, and to help them along their way to elevate the program to the next level," Kaiser said. "I am eager to get started and enhance the winning culture, celebrating the past while building our future."
Kaiser got his start in coaching as an assistant coach for the men's soccer team at Regis University for three seasons in Denver, Colorado. In three years with the Rangers, he helped the squad to a 21-12-5 overall record and coached 12 all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) performers (three first team, nine second team). In 2019, the team went 11-6-3 overall and 9-4-1 in RMAC play and advanced to the championship game for the first time in three seasons.
Kaiser was a four-year letterwinner at Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia, where he aided the team to a 40-23-11 record. With Frank Olszewski as the head coach, who Kaiser would later serve as an assistant coach and replace at St. Francis, Kaiser and the Senators would go 14-3-4 and advance to the NCAA Division II second round for the first time in decades, while the 14 wins were the third-most in program history.
Kaiser made the Great Midwest academic all-conference team in 2016 and 2017, and was named to all-conference second team in 2017. He also got recognized with the Joe Carroll Leadership Award during his time as a team captain. He was also awarded with the Academic Achievement Award of the sport science department at Davis & Elkins in 2018 and received the ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2017.
Kaiser graduated from Davis & Elkins in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in sports management, and earned his master's degree in marketing from Regis in 2020.
