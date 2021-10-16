SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Zevi Eckhaus rallied Bryant with a flurry of points in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs came out on top, clipping St. Francis 18-17 on Saturday.
One week after his potential game-winning Hail Mary pass was thwarted at the goal line, Eckhaus lobbed a soft pass to Daniel Adeboboye in the back corner of the end zone as Bryant rallied with 15 points in the final 3:18. Eckhaus was 20 of 48 passing for 206 yards.
Adeboboye gained 70 yards rushing and 47 receiving.
St. Francis' Marques DeShields broke a school-record 98-yard touchdown run, Justin Sliwoski found Kathero Summers for another and St. Francis scored twice in the third quarter to grab a 14-3 lead.
The Red Flash were seemingly pinned at the 2-yard line after a Bryant punt, but DeShields, taking a delayed handoff in the end zone, slithered through a seam to the near sideline and raced the rest of the way for the longest run in the Football Championship Subdivision this season. DeShields rushed for 140 yards on 14 carries.
St. Francis had a fourth-and-goal opportunity at the 1-yard line stopped with 8:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Red Flash led 14-3, but Sliwoski's sneak was denied.
On the ensuing drive, Bryant produced a 14-play, 99-yard touchdown drive, aided by back-to-back roughing the passer calls. Psaveon Reeves caught a 9-yard touchdown pass. Eckhaus ran in the two-point conversion to pull Bryant within 14-11 with 3:18 to go.
The Red Flash added a 45-yard Alex Schmoke field goal, but Bryant put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the win. Bryant received the ball with 2:05 remaining in the fourth quarter and no timeouts. The Red Flash stopped the Bulldogs on a fourth-and-10 run by Eckhaus, but were penalized for a facemask penalty. Five plays later, Bryant took an 18-17 lead with a 5-yard touchdown catch and converted extra point.
The Red Flash scored the game's first touchdown in the third quarter after the punt coverage unit recovered a fumble, recovered by Willie O'Hara, and Summers scored a 2-yard touchdown.
St. Francis is off next weekend before traveling to Duquesne on Oct. 30.
