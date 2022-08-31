The pinned tweet on Kahtero Summers’ Twitter is a photo edit of him wearing his St. Francis No. 3 football uniform, running with the ball with the words “Hero Sports Sophomore All-American Team” emblazoned off to the side. His cover pic shows the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver from Coatesville stretching out to snag a pass, something he did 44 times in 2021.