SOMERSET, N.J. – As senior Da’Jon Lee’s numbers continue to soar, so do his accolades. Lee took home his fourth career NEC Defensive Player of the Week and his second of the season after leading St. Francis with seven tackles, four tackles for a loss and a sack in St. Francis’ 30-0 win at Long Island on Saturday.
The Red Flash defense pitched its first shutout since Nov. 14, 2015, a 21-0 win over Robert Morris, and held the Sharks to minus-1 rushing yards for the game.
Lee was the catalyst, posting a season-high four tackles behind the line of scrimmage to increase his league lead in the category to 12.
St. Francis’ leading tackler, Lee also recorded a sack to move within six of the school’s career record, held by Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and current Principal Tom Smith.
St. Francis enters the weekend first in the NEC and 12th in all of FCS in scoring defense and second in the league and 10th overall in total defense. The Red Flash have allowed just three offensive touchdowns in three conference games and are holding NEC opponents to 8.7 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.