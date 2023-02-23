LORETTO – As college basketball teams get closer to March, there’s still a lot of scouting and game-planning, but the line between success or failure oftentimes is much more fundamental than the fundamentals.
“At this point in the season, it comes down to players making plays,” St. Francis University men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel said. “It comes down to these guys.”
With a Northeast Conference home playoff game riding in the balance, Red Flash junior captains Josh Cohen and Max Land both turned in their best scoring nights of their NEC careers against one of the top teams in the conference, scoring 31 and 24 points respectively in a scintillating 82-72 triumph over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.
Cam Gregory came up with 11 points and Luke Ruggery eight for the Red Flash, who improved to 9-6 in the conference and 12-16 overall with their third straight win.
Because of the outcome, St. Francis clinched a spot in the top four teams for the conference tournament and could finish as high as a second seed if it beats Wagner on Saturday and gets a little help.
“It’s really fun to play meaningful basketball this late in the year. We’re just happy to be here. We don’t feel we’re an underdog any night. We’re ready to play every game,” said Cohen, who became the 29th player in program history to pull down 500 career rebounds in the win.
The Red Flash painted a Rembrandt of a performance, shooting 57.1% from the field, scoring 27 points at the line, holding the Knights to 3-for-20 beyond the arc and turning the ball over just 10 times against Fairleigh Dickinson’s all-game fullcourt pressure.
Most impressively, St. Francis answered every challenge the Knights mounted.
St. Francis led most of the way – 36:20 – although it was a tenuous advantage until the last couple of minutes. The Red Flash took a number of shots from the visiting Knights (16-14, 9-6 NEC), but counter-punched extremely well, never allowing a run of more than six points.
“One of our main focuses this week was to take care of the ball and get the ball to our guys where they can make plays,” Land said.
Land had one of his most efficient, consistent games of the season, finishing two points off his career high on 8-of-12 shooting, making four 3-pointers, grabbing a team-high five rebounds and not committing a foul. It was his sixth straight game in double digits, and he’s seemed to have found another gear.
“It was a wake-up call for me,” Land said. “My team needs me to be aggressive and to make plays. I just tried to step up.”
Cohen only missed one shot in hitting the 30-point mark for the fourth time this year.
Before the game, Cohen received a commemorative ball in recognition of scoring his 1,000th career point in the Red Flash’s win at St. Francis-Brooklyn on Feb. 16.
“I’ve scored a thousand in high school, a thousand in college,” Cohen said. “But I don’t have any championships, and that’s the one thing I’m super-focused on.”
Also prior to tipoff, Red Flash freshman point guard Landon Moore was out with the team for warmups. Moore was second on the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game when he broke a finger 11 games ago after starting the first 17 games.
Contending for first place when Moore was injured, the Red Flash dropped five of the next six games. Having him back obviously would put a different face on the landscape of the NEC tournament, regardless of where St. Francis finishes.
However, in Moore’s absence, Gregory has gotten a chance to unleash his scoring chops a bit more and hit double figures for the third outing in a row.
“I never asked him or Max or Josh to step up. We just told them we need you to focus a little bit more, maybe our margin’s a little bit slimmer,” Krimmel said. “Those bumps we took a couple of weeks back? When you’re a competitor, you’re going to respond. We have a locker room of competitors.”
St. Francis led 39-38 at the half despite the Knights finishing on a 10-2 run.
The Red Flash went up by nine at the 2:43 mark when Cohen grabbed a loose ball and powered through the defense for a three-point play followed by a pair of Land foul shots.
Cohen and Land were 8-for-11 from the field before the intermission, and St. Francis was 13-of-15 at the stripe.
