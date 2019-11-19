LORETTO – The St. Francis University men’s basketball team was seeking a signature win.
The Red Flash still are looking. Kevin Darling’s John Hancock was all over this one.
Delaware’s 6-foot-5 junior guard, who was averaging 26 points coming in, went off for 28. St. Francis was unable to overcome that and sluggish beginnings in both halves, and Flash coach Rob Krimmel was denied his 100th career win as the Blue Hens stayed undefeated, 79-64, on Tuesday night at DeGol Arena.
It was more than a missed opportunity for a Flash team picked third in the Northeast Conference in the preseason with designs on making the NCAA Tournament.
“Disappointed. Embarrassed,” Krimmel said. “Delaware’s a good team. They’re undefeated for a reason. But we had them in the first half. You only get so many of those, and you only get so many in front of your home fans. That wasn’t acceptable.”
St. Francis (2-3) only trailed by one at the half, but they were unable to build off any momentum off Saturday’s late rally to beat American. Delaware opened up a 10-point margin less than 6 minutes into the second half and eventually that difference ballooned to as many as 20, shooting 62.1 percent from the field after the break.
St. Francis made just 4 of 22 3s and were 11 percent behind the arc over the final 20 minutes.
The Flash’s dynamic backcourt of Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon combined for just 17 points – both of them scored that individually against American.
“Everybody has to hold themselves accountable, as individuals and as team,” Braxton said. “We can’t keep having performances like this, especially at home. “We’re playing really selfish right now. I just checked the box score. Nine assists, 10 turnovers on 23 made shots. That’s not winning basketball right there.”
The Blue Hens opened both halves with 13-4 runs.
“We’ve got to be ready to play," Braxton said. "I just feel the energy’s low at the beginning of games. We have to find a way to get more hype. Maybe it’s somebody stepping up.”
Delaware had that in Darling. The Nova Scotian-born Alabama-Birmingham transfer was 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
After he set the tone, other Blue Hens got into the act and finished off the Flash: Justyn Mutts scored 15 to go with 11 rebounds, while Williamsport’s Kevin Anderson netted 15 points.
“We’ve got to be able to defend and keep them out of what they do really well,” Krimmel said. “For the better part of the second half, we weren’t able to do that.”
The challenge now is for the Flash to bounce back with its next two games at Florida State and St. Joseph’s before they return home on Dec. 4 to host Lehigh.
Braxton shared team scoring honors with Mark Flagg and Tyler Stewart, all with 13 points. Flagg gave St. Francis a big lift of the bench, also pulling down eight rebounds, drawing three charges and blocking a shot.
“We’ve got to do our best to execute. Everybody’s got to learn from this,” said Stewart, a transfer from Binghamton.
Despite a cold start and Darling’s 20 points, St. Francis actually led by as many as six late in the first half.
It took 3:35 for the Red Flash to get on the board, Stewart sinking a 10-foot fall-away. Delaware made it hard for St. Francis to get open looks in the early going, blocking four of the Flash’s first six shots and taking an 11-2 lead.
Despite shooting 30 percent over the first 12 minutes, St. Francis got within three on Stewart’s pump-fake 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 8:02 mark.
Then, Flagg reversed in a layup and got a steal at the other end with led to a Stewart free throw that narrowed the deficit to two.
Stewart knotted the score at 26 on a pair of foul shots with 4:50 left in the first half. Flagg then followed Isaiah Blackmon’s missed runner to give St. Francis its first lead.
Darling, though, scored six points in the last 1:11 to put the Hens back in front for good.
“A game like this, when you have things like disappointment and embarrassment, those are emotions that, if used appropriately, can springboard something in the future,” Krimmel said. “We’ll find those things out and make sure we learn from this.”
