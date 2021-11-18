St. Francis claimed three major Northeast Conference awards on Thursday in Sara McMullen being named NEC Coach of the Year, Madi Tyus chosen as NEC Player of the Year and Northern Cambria graduate Maggie Hogan selected as Co-Rookie of the Year.
Additionally, Tyus and Nicole Adams were named to the NEC first team. Kimmy Sweeney earned a spot on the second team.
McMullen is the first coach from St. Francis to earn the honor since Scott Gleason in 2006. The Red Flash, picked seventh in the preseason poll, earned the No. 4 seed in the NEC Tournament, their first postseason appearance since 2014. McMullen led her team to a 3-0 start in conference play for the first time since 2006.
St. Francis plays No. 1 seed Bryant at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.
Tyus has 427 kills, 261 digs, 50 blocks, 26 aces and 25 assists this season. Megan Taliaferro was the last St. Francis athlete to earn player of the year, in 1999. Tyus, with over 1,000 career kills, has recorded double-digit kills in 24 out of 26 matches this season and has recorded a double-double in 10 contests.
Hogan, who shared the award with St. Francis Brooklyn libero Alasha Colon, was named NEC Rookie of the Week on three occasions this season. She has 194 kills, 186 digs, 24 aces and 20 blocks in 2021. The 5-foot-10 freshman outside hitter has five double-doubles. A member of two PIAA state championship volleyball teams at Northern Cambria, Hogan has recorded 10 or more kills in eight matches.
Hogan’s rookie award marks the first time in 21 years since Rebecca Hartman in 2000 that a player from Loretto earned the achievement.
Adams, a right-side hitter, has 420 kills, 156 digs, 59 blocks and 26 aces this season.
Sweeney has 973 assists, 247 digs, 32 kills and 16 aces this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.