REGINA, Saskatchewan – St. Francis football alumnus Lorenzo Jerome has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.
Jerome, a 2017 St. Francis graduate, joins the Roughriders after spending the 2019 season with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL. The Florida native made 11 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and corralled an interception in seven games for the Stampeders.
Jerome was signed by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
