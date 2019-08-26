WEST WINDSOR, N.J. – St. Francis redshirt junior midfielder Mariana Jaleca was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Jaleca scored two goals in SFU’s 2-2 draw at Maryland-Baltimore County on Sunday. The Sebtubal, Portugal, native netted her first goal of the game in the 36th minute to slice a 2-0 deficit in half. She tallied her second goal to tie it up in the 62nd minute with a one-touch curler over the goalie’s head with an assist from Emilee Barnett.
Jaleca took five of the Red Flash’s six shots on goal and nearly scored a game-winner in overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.