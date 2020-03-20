SOMERSET, N.J. - Seven St. Francis track and field performers received all-Northeast Conference accolades on Thursday for their performances at the NEC Indoor Championships. 

Freshman Nickolas Hyde, a Somerset graduate and 2019 PIAA Class AAA gold medalist in shot put, was named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie. Hyde also earned a spot on the NEC first team and all-rookie team after he won the shot put with a throw of 17.21 meters.

Freshman Maddie Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic product and 2019 Class AA gold medalist in triple jump, was selected to the all-conference team with her fourth place finish in triple jump.

Senior Christian McFadden joined Hyde on the first team after winning the 60-meter dash in 6.82 seconds.

Freshman Ryan Harmon was selected to the all-rookie team after taking sixth in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.2m.

Junior Taylor Weaver was St. Francis’ lone representative on the women’s first team after she won her third straight indoor pole vault title. She took gold with a clearance of 3.85m. 

Sophomore Mylan Crews took silver in the 60m dash with a blistering pace of 7.67 seconds and was joined on the second team by sophomore Emily Lunger, who took second in the high jump, clearing 1.67m.

