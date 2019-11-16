For the final time in 2019, the St. Francis football team will play at DeGol Field, as the Red Flash (4-6, 2-4) host Wagner (1-9, 1-5).
The game is one that both teams looked at in preseason as a potential conference shaker; the Red Flash were predicted sixth with the Seahawks fourth, as both teams boasted top-ranked defenses and new threats on offense.
Now both teams are just trying to figure out what went wrong, and what they can do to build momentum for the future. For the Seahawks, the 2019 season is historical, and for all of the wrong reasons: the one win is the least in a single season since current coach Jason Houghtaling took over in 2015. The last winless season at Wagner came in 1956.
For the Red Flash, it is the same old song and dance as 2018: close but no cigar. The 2018 season saw six of St. Francis’ seven losses come by a single score or less; in five of those games, the Red Flash held the lead in the second half.
In 2019, the team has six losses: one to the No. 2 ranked team in FCS (James Madison), one to a middling Columbia, and the rest came in overtime with a chance to win.
“We’ve had some bad breaks,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial said. “But our mentality is to focus on the next game, focus on ourselves, and find ways to win ballgames.”
Finding a way to win this upcoming game will be difficult with both teams not vying for much more than personal pride and boosting their statistics. The seniors having something to play for though: protecting home field.
“It comes with pride,” Villarrial said.
“We’re all trying to show that we have pride and when you show it, you don’t allow someone to just come in and take something from you.”
Wagner is trying to take a game on the road for the first time in 2019. Its offense has let down what has been a top-tier FCS defense; ranking 21st in total defense. The Seahawks are led by their defensive line, most notably Cameron Gill, who leads the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks (10th FCS) and 18 tackles for loss (third in the FCS). But he’s just one of a number of nightmares for Villarrial and the Red Flash offense.
“They have four different guys that can make plays and it’s hard to game plan for that,” Villarrial said. “Gill is playing at a high level and there’s talk about him potentially being drafted.”
And while the defense has been on another level, the offense has yet to match it. Wagner’s 59 rushing yards per game and 179 passing yards per game are both bottom tier in the FCS. Along with that, the Seahawks are averaging less than 15 points per game.
Quarterback Christian Stevens-Alexander, a transfer from Florida International, leads the offense in passing and is third on the team in rushing and scoring with 12 touchdowns total.
