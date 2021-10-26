St. Francis senior Madi Tyus has been named Northeast Conference Player of the Week and Maggie Hogan has earned NEC Rookie of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Kimmy Sweeney also earned a spot on the NEC Prime Performance list as well.
Tyus, Hogan and Sweeney each dominated this week to lead the Red Flash to claim the 3-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson and start 6-2 in Northeast Conference action.
Tyus earns NEC Player of the Week for the third time this season after collecting a double-double with 19 kills and 16 digs in the match against Fairleigh Dickinson. While also putting up three blocks in the contest and a .250 hitting percentage, the Texas native led her squad with 20.5 points overall. Tyus also secured her 1,000th career kill in the match, becoming the ninth player in Red Flash history to do so. Tyus continues to lead the Red Flash in kills (337) and points (380).
Hogan, a Northern Cambria graduate, has been named NEC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season after recording her third double-double. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter produced career highs of 14 kills and 19 digs against Fairleigh Dickinson. Hogan has 125 digs this season.
Sweeney also earned a spot on the NEC Prime Performer's list after her staggering performance this week. The setter led the Red Flash in assists with 54 in the match against Fairleigh Dickinson. The Ohio native additionally collected 13 digs on the day. Sweeney continues to lead the squad in assists with 722.
