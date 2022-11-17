LORETTO, Pa. – Three St. Francis women’s volleyball players earned a spot on the all-Northeast Conference teams for the 2022 season.
Madi Tyus was named to the first team, while Emma Fenton and Northern Cambria graduate Maggie Hogan were selected to the second team on Thursday.
Tyus, the 2021 NEC player of the year, leads the team with 314 kills this season. The Texas native become the third player to earn both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
Fenton leads the conference with 552 assists in league play. Fenton earned her 1,000th assist of her career earlier this season with 907 of those assists coming in 2022.
Hogan leads the Red Flash in digs and service aces this season, with 270 and 46, respectively. The sophomore outside hitter leads the conference in service aces with 27.
Hogan also has 229 kills this season. She has produced three straight double-doubles, producing 39 digs, 35 kills and nine aces over that span. Hogan, the 2021 NEC co-rookie of the year, has notched double-digit digs in 11 matches this season.
No. 2 seed St. Francis meets No. 3 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
