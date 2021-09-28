LORETTO – A pair of St. Francis athletes earned Northeastern Conference honors on Tuesday.
Freshman outside hitter Maggie Hogan was named Rookie of the Week, and senior outside hitter Madi Tyus was selected as the Player of the Week.
Tyus and Hogan, a Northern Cambria graduate, led St. Francis to a 2-0 start in NEC play for the first time since 2014 after the two combined for 54 kills on the week. Tyus tallied 42.5 points and 35 kills, while Hogan collected 19 kills, 20 digs and four aces.
On Friday, Tyus led the team with 11 kills and three serving aces in a sweep over St. Francis Brooklyn.
Hogan totaled nine kills and hit .304 with four digs.
Tyus and Hogan both continued to dominate in a five-set victory over Long Island University to end a 33-match losing streak to the Sharks.
Tyus once again led her team in kills with 24 and came in second with four blocks on the day. Tyus’ final kill of Saturday’s matchup secured the 3-2 victory for the Red Flash.
Hogan led St. Francis on Saturday with four aces, while collecting her first colleigate double-double on the day with 10 kills and 16 digs.
Tyus leads her team with 227 kills and now has 139 digs, 256.5 points and 12 service aces for the season.
Hogan, a member of the 2018 and 2019 PIAA championship teams at Northern Cambria, has 73 points, 61 kills, 47 digs, seven assists and seven serving aces.
