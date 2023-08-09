LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University Athletic Director James Downer announced the hiring of Beth Krysiak as the Red Flash's head softball coach on Wednesday. She will become the 13th head coach in program history.
"I'm extremely excited to welcome Beth to St. Francis and look forward to the continued success she'll bring to the program," Downer said. "She owns a myriad of skills and attributes that will undoubtedly benefit the development and performance of our student-athletes. She is beyond capable of keeping the program operating at a championship level."
Krysiak joins St. Francis after she spent four seasons at Columbia University, where she worked primarily with pitchers. During her tenure, she coached 2023 Ivy League second-team selection pitcher Raquel Reyes and Jordan Hill. Columbia totaled 11 all-Ivy selections during Krysiak's stint with the program.
"I am excited to be the next leader for St. Francis softball," Krysiak said. "I want to thank James Downer and Lisa Swope for this great opportunity. St. Francis athletics is a competitive department, and I am ready to continue the tradition of being a family atmosphere that wins and bring great energy to the softball program."
Prior to her time at Columbia, Krysiak spent the 2019 season at Carnegie Mellon after a five-year stint at the University of Dallas. During her tenure with Dallas, she brought the Crusaders on its deepest Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament run in program history in 2016. Dallas won 20 games in two separate seasons under Krysiak.
She began her coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at Ottawa University and spent time as an assistant at Buena Vista University and Prairie View A&M before coaching at Dallas.
Krysiak earned her master's of education in curriculum and instruction from Ottawa in 2012 and earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and health and exercise science in 2010 from Centenary College of Louisiana. She was a five-year member of the softball team at Centenary.
"St. Francis has motivated, hard-working student-athletes, the support of an incredible university community, and the ability to consistently strive for greatness," Krysiak said. "Red Flash Softball Field is going to be an exciting place for years to come."
The softball program at St. Francis has won five of the past six Northeast Conference Tournament and regular-season titles. The team will return notable all-NEC selections Rachel Marsden, Savannah Nash, Brianna Sawyers, Grace Vesco, Olivia Ulam, Madelyn Wilson and Ashley Wruble for the 2023 season.
Krysiak will now look to complete the 2023 staff with the hiring of an assistant coach ahead of the fall season.
Krysiak received praise from other softball coaches.
"I am excited that St. Francis has selected Beth as their new head coach," Pitt coach Jenny Allard said. "She is a respected colleague, a passionate coach and strong developer of student-athletes. I am excited to follow St. Francis under her leadership."
"I'm really excited for Beth and this opportunity for her to lead the SFU softball program," Seton Hall coach Angela Churchill said. "She is an up-and-coming young coach who is driven and passionate about growing the next generation of young women. Her knowledge of the game and determination to succeed will lead the SFU program in the right direction. Not only is she a great coach, but she's an even better person who lifts up anyone around her."
