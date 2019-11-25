SOMERSET, N.J. - St. Francis redshirt junior wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry wrapped up a record-setting season with his first career NEC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Henry became just the third St. Francis receiver to top 1,000 yards in a season with his 12-catch, 193-yard performance at Delaware State on Saturday. He also found the end zone three times, tying the single-game school record for receiving touchdowns.
Henry finished the season with 90 catches and 1,118 receiving yards, both tops in the NEC, and fifth and 13th in all of FCS, respectively. He played particularly well down the stretch run, averaging 10.6 catches and 155.4 yards per game over the last five contests with seven of his nine touchdowns.
