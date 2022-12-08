LORETTO, Pa. – Luke Ruggery celebrated his 22nd birthday by giving the St. Francis University men’s basketball team a present.
The Red Flash were disjointed before Ruggery entered Thursday night’s contest at DeGol Arena and immediately gave them a lift by calmly making a 3-pointer from the corner after sizing up the defense. The next time down, he faked the 3 from the same spot, drove to the foul line and delivered an assist to Brad McCabe for another 3.
A few minutes later, Ruggery topped that with a trey from the wing while he was getting fouled for a four-point play.
The former Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic all-stater was playing with the savvy one would expect of a ripe, old veteran – what a difference a day makes.
“The year as a whole, I came in with a different mindset of bringing energy off the bench and kind of lift my teammates up when I get in there and play,” Ruggery said. “That’s honestly helped my game overall as far as playing and having fun out there.”
Ruggery had a lot of fun turning in the best game of his career, and it keyed the Red Flash to an 88-58 triumph over visiting St. Vincent, a Division III foe, to take some momentum into next week’s welcome December trips to sun-drenched Hawaii and Miami.
Ruggery finished with a team-high 18 points. Josh Cohen notched his second straight double-double for the Red Flash (3-7), finishing with 14 points and tying a career-best with 12 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action. McCabe and Wisler Sanon also reached double figures with 11 apiece.
St. Francis had its second-most made 3s in a game this season with 13. Ruggery led the way, going 5-for-8.
“We played against zone more tonight than I think we have the entire year,” said Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel, sporting a new full beard.
“We saw the ball go in and we got good shots. The execution component is something we have to continue to get better at.”
A redshirt junior, Ruggery dropped in a career-high 12 points in 15 first-half minutes, calling for the ball from freshman Cam Gregory and sinking a 22-footer from the top just before the halftime buzzer to stake St. Francis to a 44-23 lead, its biggest to that point.
Ruggery also pulled down four rebounds and drove to the bucket for a layup at the 12:44 mark that was just his second two-point bucket of the season and fourth of his career.
“I was just thinking of shooting it freely,” said Ruggery, who was averaging 2.6 points coming in. “If it went in, it went in.
“If it didn’t, it didn’t.”
St. Francis played the game without starting wings Max Land and Marlon Hargis and reserve guard Zahree Harrison because of injuries, but Krimmel did welcome back junior guard Ronell Giles Jr. for his first extended action since the first game of the year. Giles averaged 10.8 points per game in 2021-22.
Giles didn’t score, going 0-for-3 from the field, but he did have three assists and three rebounds in 18 minutes.
“It does get frustrating, getting injured last year, coming back and then getting injured in the first half of the first game this year,” Giles said. “My coaches and teammates keep me up.
“It can’t rain forever. It felt pretty good to get back out on the court. I was super-excited.
“The biggest thing was just to get my feet back under me.”
Another Red Flash who is playing his way back from a preseason injury, freshman Miles Webb showed fans what they’ve been missing midway through the second half when he snared an errant pass from teammate Gestin Liberis just before midcourt, dribbled in, spun through two Bearcats and dunked with two hands.
With Land and Hargis in street clothes, Krimmel started McCabe at forward and three freshmen in the backcourt – Sanon got the call for the first time this season, joining Gregory and Landon Moore in the starting five.
Central Cambria walk-on Daric Danchanko got into the game late and scored on his only shot while pulling down a pair of rebounds.
St. Vincent actually jumped out to a six-point lead five minutes into the game before Ruggery came off the bench to spark a 15-4 Red Flash spurt over the next four minutes. Before Thursday, St. Francis hadn’t won a game all season in which it trailed.
“Getting a team win is always a great thing,” Ruggery said. “It’s good for the confidence.”
