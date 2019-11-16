LORETTO – St. Francis University guard Isaiah Blackmon patterns his game after the Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams.
The three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award would have been proud of the comparison on Saturday night.
In the Red Flash’s home opener, Blackmon scored in almost every way imaginable, finishing with a new career high of 28 points. The Flash needed every one of them as St. Francis escaped American, 79-76, on Military Appreciation Day at DeGol Arena, avoiding what would have been a second loss after holding a big lead in this young season.
Keith Braxton added 19 – including a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds left for the lead – for the Flash, who evened their season record at 2-2.
“These guys have been through a lot, as players and as a team. Certainly, they were able to make plays down the stretch,” Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “Fortunately, we were able to hold on in this one.”
St. Francis had chances to go up by double-digits in the second half but found themselves down five with 2:17 left before a pair of Braxton free throws, a steal by Ramir Dixon-Conover that led to two more Braxton foul shots and a Blackmon hesitation move for a layup that put the Flash back up by one.
American’s Sa’eed Nelson scored inside on the other end, leading to the final sequence. Braxton got the ball beyond the top of the key with 8 seconds to go, drove to the 3-point line and faked, getting Connor Nelson in the air and drawing a foul.
The American bench expressed disbelief at the call, but Braxton hit the first two shots with 3.6 seconds left. He missed the third, however, after a scramble beneath the basket, St. Francis’ Tyler Stewart scored to set the final.
“I just wanted to at least get a shot on the rim,” Braxton said.
“At first, I was just going to just shoot it, but, when I saw him lunge toward me, I pump-faked, went in for the foul and put it in the refs’ hands.”
One of those players who’ve been through a lot is Blackmon, who has had ACL surgeries on each knee while at St. Francis that had him in braces for much of his career. You wouldn’t have known it on Saturday, though, as the 6-foot-1 senior from Charlotte opened his night with a tip-in, hit high-rising contested 3-pointers and even got a steal and went coast-to-coast for an authoritative dunk in the waning minutes.
“You don’t know how amazing it feels to play without those braces. They were so restrictive,” Blackmon said. “I feel so much more freedom. Coach Krim said something I got away from was shooting before the game. So I came in early, got a good workout in. I feel that really brought my confidence up.”
Blackmon was 12 of 21 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. This is the second time this year he’s surpassed 20 points in a game this season – he scored 23 in a heartbreaking overtime loss at Richmond when the Flash squandered leads of 12 with 2:50 left in regulation and 10 with 1:41 remaining.
“I challenged him to be dominant,” Krimmel said. “To have a kid like Isaiah, with his ability to score in a variety of ways, makes my job easy. You don’t have to call a lot of plays. He just has a knack to score.”
Stewart scored 11 for St. Francis. Jamir Harris topped American with 21 points, making 6-of-9 3s.
The Red Flash took a 38-30 lead into the half, keyed by Blackmon’s 15 points and some inspired defense.
St. Francis led most of the half, with Blackmon firing in a quick 10. Blackmon gave the Flash their largest lead of nine when he skipped to the hoop for a layup.
Later, he stifled an Eagle run with a 3-pointer off a Braxton skip pass coming out of a timeout in the final minute.
Meanwhile, the Flash were doing the job on the defensive end. They held American to 3-of-14 shooting inside the arc and corralled 14 rebounds off Eagle misses over the first 20 minutes.
Myles Thompson provided the exclamation point by drawing a charge on American’s Jacob Bonnyasith with .1 second left in the half; the play also wiped out a made bucket that turned out to be crucial in the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.