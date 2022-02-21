LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis senior forward Jada Dapaa was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Dapaa earned her second player of the week honor in a row after sharing the selection on Feb. 14. The senior scored a career-high 23 points on 11 of 15 shooting in an overtime loss to St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday. She forced overtime with a layup with under two seconds remaining in regulation.
In two games this past week, she combined for 39 points, 35 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. All four of her steals came in the game on Saturday and set a new career high. She raised her season rebounding average to 12.2, which ranks fourth at the NCAA Division I level.
The North Bethesda, Maryland, native is averaging 14.3 rebounds per game in conference play, six rebounds per game higher than second-ranked Kendall Bresee, who records 8.3 per game for Mount St. Mary's. Dapaa also ranks sixth in the conference with 3.3 assists per game and totals 10.3 points per game since the start of conference play.
When she grabbed her first rebound in Saturday's game, she became the fifth player in St. Francis program history to eclipse 300 rebounds in a single season. The feat was achieved three times by Jess Zinobile, twice by Alli Williams and Colleen Curley and once by Beth Swink. Dapaa finished the game at 317 rebounds this season and jumped to sixth in the single-season rankings. The highest single-season mark was 366 rebounds set by Zinobile in 1999-00.
The Red Flash conclude their regular season with a three-game homestand, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday against Central Connecticut State.
