LORETTO – Thunderstorms delayed kickoff for St. Francis University’s home football opener.
When the rains cleared up, the Red Flash poured it on.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jason Brown turned in a huge game, and the recently maligned St. Francis offense came to life in a 42-14 victory over Division I newcomer Merrimack College before 1,445 fans on what turned out to be a beautiful if muggy Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field.
The Red Flash improved to 2-1.
“This is my first year starting, so it’s a challenge. But I practice every day against a pretty good defense, so I use that to my advantage,” Brown said.
“I come out here on Saturdays, and I just play.”
A “Red Out” was scheduled for the Flash’s first home game of the season, and the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Brown had the Warriors seeing red. He threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns – 19 yards to Brandan Lisenby, 4 yards to Ra-Shaun Henry and 11 yards to E.J. Jenkins.
Before calling it a day with the rest of the starters early in the fourth quarter, Brown displayed a cool pocket presence, a good feel for the rush, a nice touch when stepping up to avoid pressure and accuracy on the move.
The pinnacle of his day, though, was the three-play, 68-yard drive he engineered at the end of the first half. Taking what Merrimack’s prevent defense gave him, he patiently located his open receivers, needing just 27 seconds to take his team down the field for a score that gave the Flash a 20-14 halftime lead.
“Jason just showed his composure to be able to come back, that ‘next play’ mentality,” said Zach Campbell, who started things off by taking a short crossing route upfield for 29 yards. “We just needed to get a drive going, and that really sparked us.”
More impressively, the drive came immediately after Brown, looking for Lisenby, had the route jumped and the pass picked off by Darion McKenzie, who returned it for a go-ahead score and a short-lived Warrior lead.
Brown said the interception was his turning point.
“Coach (Marco) Pecora is always stressing, ‘next play, next play,’ ” Brown said. “So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll come out here and make something happen. We’ll take the momentum back.’
“That’s what happened, and that’s when the offense found a groove.”
The game marked the Flash’s most points since they hung 59 on West Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 29, 2018, and it was the first time in five outings St. Francis had scored more than 14 points.
St. Francis only had scored 20 points in its two previous games.
“We know how good our defense is, and that those guys help us out a lot and put us in good positions, so we want to get those guys off the field and give them a rest,” senior right guard Christian Eubanks said.
“We know we’re kind of the engine of the car during the game. We’re going to take it wherever it’s going to go, so we take that challenge.”
The Flash defense, meanwhile, handed in its second straight strong performance in three games. Merrimack had scored 45 in a win over Lynchburg and 37 in a loss at Central Connecticut State.
After the Warriors drove 64 yards on their initial drive for a 5-yard Christian Carter touchdown run, the only points the visitors could muster were on McKenzie’s pick-six.
St. Francis held Merrimack, which will join the NEC next year, to 274 yards while coming up with four turnovers.
The Flash did that playing redshirt freshmen at both safeties with starters Jake Heiple, a Somerset graduate, and Nick Rinello injured – Tremayn Stott filled in and led the team with seven tackles and a fumble recovery, while Gio Vonne Sanders recorded two interceptions.
“We encourage ourselves to be the number one defense in the nation,” Stott said. “We started a little bit slow.
“That first touchdown they scored was like a punch to us. It encouraged us to step up.”
St. Francis won consecutive games just once in 2018, but they can achieve that already this season if they beat Columbia at DeGol Field next week.
“Anytime you’re making steps in the right direction, it’s a positive thing,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial said.
“Guys are coming together as a team. They’re learning to play at a high level for 60 minutes.”
