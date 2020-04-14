Similar to how college football teams adjust to their opponents on Saturdays, the St. Francis gridiron squad has also altered their approach during the coronavirus pandemic.
With athletes off campus and classes continuing online, the coaching staff has been working at home. The COVID-19 spread prevented the Red Flash from getting any of their 15 spring practices in.
“Anytime your daily routine gets turned inside out, it’s a transition,” said St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial, who is the program’s all-time wins leader heading into his 11th season in 2020. “We tell our guys to be resilient all the time and be adaptable. We came up with a plan we thought would work. It was trial and error going into this thing. I think that we’re getting it down and we’re doing a lot of Google and Zoom meetings just like everybody else. I think the guys are picking it up and are transitioning pretty well into this.”
On March 13, the Northeast Conference canceled all remaining spring competitions and practices. The Red Flash were set to begin their practice schedule the following week, wiping out the annual spring game originally slated for April 24.
Recruiting has slowed with the dead period extending through May 31.
Coaches are allowed to meet with players via Zoom for up to eight hours per week.
While video conferencing has been effective with position coaches communicating with their players, Villarrial believes they are no substitute for live meetings. But given the circumstances, the squad is making the most out of the situation.
“It helps but there’s nothing like in-person meetings,” he said. “To get the true feeling of the meeting, to get a true dialogue. It’s definitely helpful. It’s a way of communicating with the guys. It’s a way to keep them accountable on track academically.
“Those in-person meetings are a tough thing to beat because of the emotion that goes into it. Anytime you speak from the heart, the guys understand that. It’s a transition, we’re trying to find ways to make it better.”
St. Francis finished 6-6 last season, ending on a two-game winning streak after losing 38-31 in overtime to eventual NEC champion Central Connecticut State. The one positive during this time of uneasiness is that the entire coaching staff remains intact.
“It’s been very helpful because all of the coaches are very familiar with the system, they’re very familiar with the players and the players are familiar with them,” said Villarrial, an 11-year offensive guard in the NFL who broke the combine's bench press record in 1996. “Anytime you can build relationships of trust going into uncertainty like we are right now, that helps. That’s been a big help for us and it’s been a big help to our students. Some of our guys have reached out to the coaches for different things. Anytime you have an open line of communication, it really helps you be successful.”
Last season, the offense scored at least 30 points in five out of the last six games. Redshirt junior Jason Brown became the first 3,000-yard quarterback in program history last fall. His rapport with associate head coach/offensive coordinator Marco Pecora, a Richland graduate, should only grow heading into the 2020 season.
“The relationship those two have built has been big,” Villarrial said. “It’s a big reason for the results in the offense and the kind of rebound late last year. We don’t expect much of a letdown. Marco has done a great job of challenging the quarterbacks, being creative with the plays and some of the things they’re doing together. He’s kind of letting some of the player input come into some of the playcalling.”
With players at home, keeping them in peak conditioning will be a challenge.
“Our strength and conditioning coach (Windber graduate Grant Seese) has sent them out multiple workouts, with the understanding that some of these guys don’t have access to a gym,” Villarrial said. “There’s so many online resources. If they find something that’s a great challenge, share it with the team, share it with the strength staff. We’ve definitely expressed to our guys to stay in top shape. You may lose a little strength, but if you stay in great cardio shape, it will be much easier to get back in shape in the weight room than sitting around doing nothing at all.”
St. Francis’ roster includes local products: defensive back Jake Heiple (Somerset), offensive lineman Geno Lauer (Bishop Carroll Catholic), wide receiver Dawson Snyder (Shanksville-Stonycreek) and defensive back Aaron Tutino (Ligonier Valley). Linemen Nick McGowan (Bishop McCort Catholic), Wylie Spiker (Ligonier Valley) and Zach Vitko (Forest Hills) will join the squad this fall.
A trip to Buffalo highlights St. Francis’ 2020 schedule, the first of three scheduled meetings against FBS opponents over the next three seasons. The Red Flash are set to travel to Mid-American Conference members Eastern Michigan (2021) and Akron (2022).
Villarrial has challenged his team to fixate most of its time on academics.
“I think we have 10 more days of class and then finals start. The staff and I have been making a push for these guys to really focus on their academics,” he said. “We don’t want any of these guys to put themselves in a hole academically going into the summer. If the summer does open up, we’re going to be able to use it to our advantage. We’re really challenging our guys right now to finish up academically strong.”
