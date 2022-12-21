LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University football team announced the addition of eight players on the first day of the 2023 early signing class period on Wednesday.
"We are thrilled to welcome these young men to the Red Flash football family," St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. "The student-athletes from early signing have values we look for and all of them come from a successful program. They all have great football ability, excel in the classroom and are great men on and off the field. We are certain they will continue to add to our program's success."
The 2022 Northeast Conference champions added offensive lineman Brian Frasco and Zach Jones, defensive lineman Jason Martin, linebackers Kent McMahon and Christian Santiago, cornerback Craig Joyner and safeties Buju Aumua-Tuisavura and Grayden Lewis (Richland). St. Francis went 9-3 (7-0 in the NEC) and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the second time in program history.
Frasco is a 6-foot-2, 285-pound offensive lineman from Youngstown, Ohio. He played for Ursuline High School and was a three-time all-state, all-county and all-district selection. He was also a four-time all-conference selection.
Jones is a 6-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Stafford, Virginia. Jones was a team captain and all-district selection at North Stafford High School.
Joyner stands 5-9 and 170 pounds from Baltimore. The corner played at Mount St. Joseph and Palmetto Prep. He was a team captain and recorded 59 total tackles and four pass breakups.
Lewis is a 5-11, 175-pound safety from Richland High School. He was a team captain and two-way player for the Rams. As a running back, he recorded 1,762 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 1,077 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. On defense, Lewis tallied 162 total tackles, 101 solo, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions for the three-time District 6 and two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions.
Martin is a 6-0, 275-pound defensive lineman from Akron, Ohio. Martin was a team captain and set the program record with 58 consecutive starts at Archbishop Hoban High School. Martin was a three-time all-state and four-time all-district selection. He was part of the 2020 state championship team.
McMahon is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker from Canonsburg, where he played for Canon-McMillan High School. He was a team captain and led Canon-McMillan in tackles in 2020 and 2022 and sacks in 2022. He was a three-time WPIAL Class 6A all-conference selection.
Santiago is a 6-foot, 240-pound outside linebacker from Erie. Santiago was a two-way player for McDowell High School. On defense, he recorded 27 total tackles, 21 solo, five tackles for loss and two sacks. On offense, he recorded 1,200 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns.
Aumua-Tuisavura is a 5-11, 190-pound transfer safety from Laie, Hawaii. He played at New Mexico Military Institute. In 2022, he recorded 61 total tackles, 24 solo, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and had a team-high 11 pass breakups.
