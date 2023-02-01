LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University football team announced the addition of 27 players on Wednesday.
After going 9-3 in 2022, the Red Flash welcome 35 student-athletes as eight signed in December.
"We welcome all these young men to the Red Flash football family," St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. "This signing class is a dynamic, well-rounded group of student-athletes that will add immediate value to our university and football program. I would like to thank my staff, and all of those who helped in this process. We addressed many needs and will add competitive depth for the 2023 football season. I compliment our staff in signing some of the best student-athletes locally, statewide and throughout our primary recruiting territory."
St. Francis added quarterbacks Jeff Hoenstine (Central) and Jake Rama; running back Jordan Theodore; wide receivers Keondre DeShields, Johnny McGhee, Sam Penna (Richland), Tanner Trybus (Cambria Heights), Trey Weiand and Mekhi Workman; tight end Joe Skule; offensive linemen Marcus Fennell, Chase Haught and Omari Smith; kicker Ben Sosnowski (Hollidaysburg); defensive linemen Balaam Miller, Alex Paylo, Eyan Thomas; linebackers Manny Miller (Altoona), Giuseppe Pennolino, Weston Pick, Gavin Rembert and John Shuster (Windber); and defensive backs DaMario Crawford, Blye Hill, Campbell Melzer, Corey Melzer and Andrew Vines.
Hoenstine completed 689 passes for 10,196 yards and 146 touchdowns and added 1,738 rushing yards and 30 scores on the ground. He was a two-time Class 3A player of the year and three-time all-state selection who broke the state's passing touchdowns record. He intends to major in exercise science.
"Jeff throws with precise accuracy and great anticipation," said offensive coordinator Marco Pecora, a Richland graduate. "He also has the ability to create plays off schedule off any type of throwing platform. Jeff is an elite multi-sport athlete that will bring leadership and competitive stamina to our team."
Rama went 321 of 487 with 3,863 passing yards and 43 touchdowns to become the leading passer in Springfield football history. Rama intends to major in business and education.
"Jake has an extremely quick and efficient release," Pecora said. "He understands how to throw people open and has great spatial awareness on the football field. Jake's best football is ahead of him and we are excited to get him locked in."
The 5-foot-7, 175-pound Theodore recorded 1,667 rushing yards in his career at Jeremy Zimmer High School. Theodore intends to major in exercise science.
"Jordan is a talented running back with very good vision," St. Francis running backs coach and special teams coordinator Josh Hutchison said. "He is a versatile player and can both run and catch the ball out of the backfield. I look forward to coaching him and seeing what he can do here at St. Francis."
DeShields, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was a team captain at Laurel Highlands, where he recorded 46 receptions for 668 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior year. He was an all-state and all-conference selection. He intends to major in sports management.
"Keondre is a big, tough and physical wide receiver with a ton of athleticism," wide receivers coach Brian Wright said. "He's an explosive multi-sport athlete that can dominate the competition. His size and ability to go get the ball will make him a great target for our quarterbacks. I'm excited to get him here and start working with him."
McGhee was a starting wide receiver for Mount Lebanon when they won a 2021 Class 6A championship.
"Johnny is an excellent wide receiver that is very well-coached and can run and separate from defenders and catches the ball consistently," Wright said. "He gets the most out of his opportunities to make plays. He's an extremely dedicated and hard-working student athlete, and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do at St. Francis."
Penna is a 5-foot-9 product from Richland. He recorded 1,000 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 611 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in his career. He was selected to the all-state and all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference teams and was an all-area quarterback and defensive back in his career. Richland was a three-time District 6 champion and two-time conference champion. He intends to major in psychology.
"Sam is a superb football player and athlete from the local area that does it all for his team," Wright said. "He comes from an outstanding football program at Richland High School, and he knows how to win. He's a tough guy with a team-first attitude and outstanding work ethic. He has the versatility and quickness to be an excellent slot receiver for us. I'm excited to work with him."
Trybus is a 5-foot-11 receiver from Cambria Heights, where he earned four letters. He tallied 1,556 rushing yards, 723 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns in his high school career. He was recognized as an all-state, all-conference and all-area player. Trybus intends to major in cybersecurity.
"Tanner is an extremely versatile football player that can line up and compete as a wide receiver or running back, and that fits well within our offensive scheme," Wright said. "He's a player that demonstrates the ability to get open and get yards after the catch. He's another excellent football player from the area that has an outstanding attitude and work ethic, and he will be a nice addition to our team."
The 6-4 Weiand was recognized as an all-state, all-conference and all-district wide receiver. Weiand intends to major in physical therapy at Saint Francis.
"Trey is a long, rangy wide receiver that demonstrates high energy, toughness and versatility on offense, defense and special teams," Wright said. "He is a multi-sport athlete that can run extremely well and provides super-athleticism in everything he does. He has a tremendous upside to develop into an outstanding wide receiver for our offense."
Workman is a 5-10 receiver from Baltimore. Workman played at St. Francis Academy, one of the top high school programs in the nation. He plans to major in exercise science.
"Mekhi is a super-talented football player that has excellent quickness and versatility that will allow him to excel in our offense," Wright said. "He comes from a great program in St. Frances Academy and is well-coached. Mekhi has the ability to work in tight spaces and make defenders miss, and he can create a number of explosive plays. I'm excited to see him develop in our offense.
Skule is listed at 6-2 and 225 pounds from Clifton, Virginia. Skule was recognized as an all-state defensive end and all-district tight end during his time in high school. His brother Justin is in the NFL and was drafted in the sixth round in 2019. Skule intends to major in business.
"Joe is a dynamic athlete that is physical, plays with a high motor and has great ball skills," tight ends coach Zach Morehead said. "We're very excited to have him and know he will add value and depth to the tight end room."
Fennell, at 6-2 and 305 pounds, is a senior Upper St. Clair. Fennell was a four-year varsity player who led the way for 2,265 total rushing yards and 28.7 points per game in his career. He was first-team all-conference tackle his senior season. He plans to major in aeronautical engineering.
"Marcus is a big and strong offensive lineman from the WPIAL," offensive line coach Ryan Wilson said. "He will be a great fit in our program and we are excited to be able to keep him close to home and add him to the family."
The 6-2, 290-pound Haught is from Frederick, Maryland. Haught is a three-year letterwinner who recorded the most career tackles by an interior defensive lineman in school history. He was a three-time all-county first-team recipient and regional champion. Haught intends to major in physical therapy.
"Chase is an athletic and explosive offensive lineman that we were fortunate to have join us at the mid-year," Wilson said. "He will bring versatility to our room and I am looking forward to being able to work with him immediately this spring."
Smith, at 6-4 and 255 pounds, played at Beaver Area. Smith was a four-year letterwinner and team captain the past two years. He was a first-team all-conference offensive lineman in his past two seasons. Smith intends to major in psychology.
"Omari is a long and athletic tackle that will provide us with range on the edge," Wilson said. "He is a competitive young man who will fit into the room well. I am looking forward to seeing what he will become as he develops physically."
Sosnowski was a three-year letter winner at Hollidaysburg Area High School. He made 11 field goals in his high school career along with being 6-for-6 his senior year. He was recognized as a Class 5A all-state kicker in 2022. Sosnowski intends to major in exercise physiology.
"Ben is a local kicker with a lot of talent and a strong leg," Hutchison said. "I look forward to watching him to continue to develop and improve in his craft here at St. Francis and can't wait for him to get here."
Balaam Miller, listed at 6-4 and 290 pounds, is from Buffalo. Miller recorded 110 tackles and six sacks during his high school career. He was an all-Western New York selection and a district champion. He intends to major in mechanical engineering.
"Balaam has been a productive player as both an interior lineman and an edge player," defensive line coach Tom Rogish said. "He comes from a great program and will add immediate depth to the Red Flash defensive front."
Paylo, at 6-0 and 230 pounds, was a two-time letterwinner at South Park High School. He recorded 30 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in his high school career. Paylo intends to major in marine biology.
"Alex was a late bloomer in the WPIAL," Rogish said. "He is a great effort and technique player and should fit into the Red Flash tradition of defensive linemen."
Thomas, at 6-4 and 310 pounds, registered 207 tackles, 18 sacks, and seven forced fumbles at Chichester. He was recognized as an all-state player. Thomas intends to major in business management.
"Eyan is coming off an MVP performance at the All-American Classic in Orlando, Florida," Rogish said. "He has competed against great talent and is a versatile player with a motor that never stops."
Manny Miller is a 6-2, 225-pound outside linebacker from Altoona. Miller was a two-year captain and recorded 146 solo tackles, 32 stops for loss, 20 sacks and 41 quarterback hurries in his career. He was a two-time all-state and three-time all-conference selection. Altoona was the 2021 District 6 champion. Miller intends to major in business administration.
"We are thrilled to welcome Manny to the Darkside," St. Francis linebackers coach Ben Bruni said. "He is a talented edge rusher whose relentless attitude and effort is evident throughout his tape. Manny will be a great addition to our outside linebacker room."
Pennolino, at 6-1 and 195 pounds, is from Highland Mills, New York. Pennolino recorded 106 tackles, six stops for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in his career. Pennolino intends to major in business.
"Giuseppe is a fundamentally sound football player," said St. Francis defensive coordinator Scott Lewis, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate. "He plays with great technique and finds the football naturally. He will be a great addition to St. Francis University both academically and athletically. We are very fortunate to add him to the Red Flash football family."
Pick, at 6-1 and 220 pounds, is from Montgomery. Pick was a four-year varsity player who recorded 393 total tackles and 34 stops for loss in his career. He set a single-season school record with 175 tackles and a single-game mark with 27 stops. Pick was a two-time all-state selection. He intends to major in finance.
"We are excited to announce the addition of an instinctive linebacker like Weston to our team," Bruni said. "He is a versatile player who has the ability to play inside or rush the passer from the outside. He will be a great addition to the team."
Rembert is a 5-11, 220-pound linebacker from West Orange, New Jersey. Rembert was a team captain and selected to the all-conference first team. He intends to major in exercise physiology.
"We are pumped up to welcome Gavin to the program," Bruni said. "He was a mid-year signee from East Coast Prep that is a physical and instinctive player who will be a great addition to our team."
Shuster, a 5-11 and 190-pound outside linebacker from Windber, totaled 6,740 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns over her career. He ran for 2,669 yards and 38 scores in 2022. Shuster ran for 1,100 or more yards in all four of his seasons. He was a three-time all-conference, three-time all-area, two-time all-county and 2022 all-state selection.
"We are excited to welcome John to our football program," Bruni said. "He is an extremely talented athlete from Windber, where he was dominant on both sides of the ball this year. His versatility is shown throughout his tape and he will be a great addition to the defense."
Crawford is a 5-10, 170-pound defensive back from Cathedral Prep in Erie. Crawford recorded 130 total tackles and 10 interceptions during his career and was a two-time all-state selection. During his senior season, he recorded 50 total tackles and two interceptions. He intends to major in marketing.
"DaMario possesses the characteristics we look for in our safeties," Lewis said. "He has excellent ball skills, instinctively reacts to the football, and tackles well in space. Further, his high football IQ will allow him to contribute to our defensive secondary. We are very excited that DaMario is joining the Red Flash family."
Hill, at 6-3 and 165 pounds, is from Waldorf, Maryland. Hill recorded 22 pass breakups and two interceptions during his career, which included 13 breakups and one interception his senior season. He was a 2019 MIAA champion with Mount St. Joseph. Hill intends to major in cybersecurity.
"Blye is along, rangy and as athletic as we have seen," secondary/special teams coach Elven Walker IV said. "He will add tremendous depth, length and versatility to a very talented group of defensive backs."
Campbell Melzer, at 6-0 and 180 pounds, was a three-year letterwinner at North Allegheny. He recorded 132 tackles and four interceptions in his high school career. He was recognized as a first-team all-conference and all-state safety. Melzer intends to major in communications.
"Campbell is our kind of guy," Walker said. "Athletically gifted, a fearless tackler with great instincts. Campbell will develop to be a special player on and off the field at St. Francis."
Corey Melzer, at 6-0 and 185 pounds, was a three-year player at Lehigh after he deferred eligibility at Penn State in 2019. During the 2022 season, Melzer recorded 24 total tackles, 19 solo, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
"Corey adds great experience to our secondary," Walker said. "A three-year starter at Lehigh and playing a multitude of positions in the back end, Corey will be prepared for the Northeast Conference. He is set to join his younger brother Campbell in his final seasons of eligibility."
Vines is a 5-11, 190-pound defensive back from Lackawanna Community College. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native was a two-year player at Lackawanna, where he played in nine games and recorded 23 total tackles, 7 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defensed, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. In his high school career, he recorded over 200 tackles and six interceptions. He intends to major in history.
"Andrew is dynamic defensive back that plays the game with relentless passion," Lewis said. "His versatility, knack for finding the football, and pop on contact is second to none. We are excited to add Andrew to our defensive backfield. He will be expected to contribute early and often in different capacities in our defensive structure."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.