LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University coach Chris Villarrial announced the addition of 10 more players ahead of the 2022 season.
The 10 student-athletes signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday after the team added seven players on Dec. 15 during the early signing period.
"I want to thank my coaching staff for all their hard work in bringing this signing class to St. Francis," Villarrial said. "We have signed a group of players that will be successful on the field and in the classroom. We have added depth as well as size and speed in all of our position groups. This group of young men will make the difference in our program."
St. Francis added quarterbacks Adrian Mejia and Nick Whitfield Jr., running back Luke Edwards, tight end James Lilley, defensive lineman Shawn Phillips, linebackers Carter Glassmyer and Nate Henrich, defensive backs Al-Ma’hi Ali and Tyrell Ford and long snapper Braydon Bowers.
Ali is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back who played for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He comes to the Red Flash as a transfer from Old Dominion, where he appeared in three games and recorded three tackles. He intends to major in criminal justice.
"We're very excited to have Ali, as he's going to add immediate depth to our defensive backfield. He's versatile and tackles well in space. We're eager to get him in and make a significant impact on our secondary," St. Francis defensive coordinator Scott Lewis said.
Bowers is a 5-10, 175-pound long snapper from Central York High School. The former Panthers' captain is a District 3 champion and contributed on a team that went 11-1 this past season. He was a Hammer Kicking Academy Top 40 participant. A three-sport athlete, Bowers also participates in wrestling and track and field. A distinguished honor roll student, Bowers intends to major in secondary education history.
"We are excited to get Brayden aboard. He is a great character kid that we want on our special teams unit," St. Francis special teams coordinator Josh Hutchison said.
Edwards is a 6-0, 190-pound running back from New Castle, where he played for Wilmington High School. He accumulated 2,100 rushing yards, 360 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns in his career. He gained 1,600 yards and scored 21 touchdowns during his senior season. He was a two-time PIAA runner-up, three-time District 10 champion and three-time District 10 Region 3 winner. A two-sport athlete, Edwards was a standout track and field participant at Wilmington. Edwards intends to major in finance.
"He's going to add a lot of versatility to our running back room and bring great speed. He is going to be ready to compete and make the difference," said Hutchison, also the running backs coach.
Ford is a 6-0, 160-pound defensive back from Harrisburg, where he played for Central Dauphin East. He played varsity football for only one season as a senior and broke up eight passes while covering the opposing team's top receiver. A member of the track and field team and honor roll, Ford intends to major in exploratory studies in STEM.
"The newest weapon we add to our defensive backfield, Tyrell has tremendous athletic ability and a ton of upside. He is coming here to make the difference," secondary coach Elven Walker IV said.
Glassmyer is a 6-1, 220-pound linebacker from Central York High School. As a team captain, he compiled 258 tackles and three interceptions in his career. During his senior season, he had 126 tackles, 88 solo, and two interceptions. He was a 2021 all-state selection, YAIAA Defensive Player of the Year and two-time all-YAIAA first-team selection. The former Panther was a 2020 PIAA 6A state runner-up and District 3 champion. Glassmyer intends to major in healthcare business administration.
"Carter is a fast, physical and hard-hitting linebacker. I'm excited to have him come in and make the difference," linebackers coach Ben Bruni said.
Henrich is a 6-5, 210-pound outside linebacker from Eden, New York, where he played for St. Francis High School. The former Red Raider had 60 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks during his conference championship-winning senior season. Henrich also plays lacrosse. He intends to major in business.
"Nate is a tall, athletic and relentless pass rusher. He is coming in as our newest outside linebacker and he is here to make the difference," Bruni said.
Lilley is a 6-4, 220-pound tight end from Chambersburg. He was a team captain and two-year letterwinner with the Trojans. Lilley also plays basketball and participated in track and field. He intends to major in engineering.
"James is a versatile, two-way tight end. We are excited to get a high-motor athlete that is going to add depth for us immediately. I know James is going to be here to make the difference," tight ends coach Zach Morehead said.
Mejia is a 6-1, 175-pound quarterback from West Springfield, Virginia, where he played for West Springfield. With the Spartans, he threw for 2,300 yards, 21 passing touchdowns and rushed for 600 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. He was selected as an all-region all-purpose player and all-conference quarterback. Mejia is a former three-sport athlete at West Springfield, as he played two years of basketball and participated in track and field. Mejia intends to major in business administration.
"Adrian bring a joy and happiness that allows this profession to be so fun. He also brings a dynamic that we look to bring into our quarterback room. He has the ability to be explosive with his feet and in the vertical passing game. We're extremely excited to watch Adrian develop and see the impact he can make on our program," offensive coordinator Marco Pecora said.
Phillips is a 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman from Baltimore, where he played for St. Frances Academy. He had 29 sacks as a member of the Panthers and led Maryland in sacks during his freshman season. Phillips will major in cyber security.
"Shawn is a young man from St. Francis Academy who is a very versatile player. He can play either inside or outside and is a great pass rusher," defensive line coach Thomas Rogish said.
Whitfield is a 6-5, 200-pound quarterback from Fredonia, New York, where he played for Fredonia. He had 3,490 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 1,266 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his career. He was an all-state first-team selection and Player of the Year in his league. He also participated in basketball and baseball. The former team captain intends to major in special education.
"Nick is a special person and we are excited about adding him. He throws with great extension in his arm that allows him to throw from different body positions. He also has great rhythm and timing in his feet that allows him to throw with consistency. We are beyond excited for Nick to be part of this class," Pecora said.
The group of 10 signees will join a St. Francis program that added 21 players in the past 50 days between both signing periods. The Red Flash are coming off a 4-3 Northeast Conference season, only their third time above .500 in Division I program history.
