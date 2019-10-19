Alternating wins and losses through the first six games of the season brings St. Francis to a pivotal portion of its schedule. After falling in double overtime to Robert Morris this past Saturday, while giving away chance after chance to close out that game, the Red Flash are sitting at .500 on the season and in Northeast Conference play.
The good news: they are not too far behind the top of the conference, just a half-game out of contention.
The bad news: the team hits the road for four of its final six games, including four of five NEC games. Now, every game becomes that much more of a sticking point.
Their opponent for game seven of the season is a newcomer to the NEC, in some aspects. Long Island University, merged its two school’s athletic programs, Long Island Post and Long Island Brooklyn, into one Division 1 program, including moving their football program from Long Island Post from Division II up to the NEC. The new athletics program is now under a single identity, as the football team tries to establish itself at the Division I level.
Through five games, the Sharks are winless, though it has not been for a lack of trying.
Long Island has lost its last three games by 10 points or fewer, but it has all been on the road. Now, Long Island returns home for just the second time in 2019, a place that has been tough on guests in the program’s Division II days.
The Sharks are 19-4 in the previous four seasons at home, and St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial knows that road games, especially against tough teams, can be tricky.
“You can’t put any added pressure on yourselves,” Villarrial said. “It’s about doing your job and letting the others do theirs and play within ourselves.”
For Long Island, the team definitely relies on its defense to get the job done.
In three of their five games, the Sharks have allowed less than 200 yards passing and their two outstanding defensive backs, Jerome Brooks III and Grant Ibeh, lead the defense.
“They force you to earn every inch, that’s what they predicate their defense on,” Villarial said. “We have to be able to find ways to put the ball in the end zone.
“They fly around to the ball, led by their two corners (Brooks and Ibeh), and they’re going to test us.”
One area of the field that will come into play is special teams. For both teams, it was the deciding factor in each of their last games played, with both sides having positive and negative outcomes.
St. Francis blocked a field goal in overtime against Robert Morris, but also missed a game-winning 25-yard field goal. In the last game for Long Island, it allowed the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown, but it also blocked two punts in the game.
The team that can control the third aspect of the game may end up coming out with the victory on Saturday.
