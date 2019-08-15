LORETTO – There will be plenty of changes for the St. Francis University football squad as it aims to rebound from a 4-7 finish in 2018.
Of St. Francis’ seven losses, six were decided by eight points or fewer, with a pair of home heartbreakers to Richmond and Duquesne topping the setbacks.
The Red Flash return 11 starters – five on offense and six on the defensive unit that former defensive coordinator Marco Pecora had guided a season ago.
Pecora’s challenge will be on the offensive side of the ball as the Richland High School grad shifts to the offensive coordinator spot on the coaching staff in hopes that the Red Flash offense can become as dynamic as the team’s defense had been under his watch.
“I remember when I came back home and was helping coach at Central Cambria, Marco was the quarterback at Richland,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said during the team’s annual kickoff luncheon on Thursday. “So he has an offensive mind, which helped him become a successful and great defensive coordinator. So now he’s got to flip that.”
A season ago, the Red Flash ranked seventh in Division I FCS in total defense, surrendering 3,193 yards in 11 games with an average of 8.5 tackles for loss per game.
The offense, however, ranked 109th out of 124 teams in the subdivision, averaging 292.5 yards per game while posting 26.2 points each game, good enough for 74th.
Stepping away from the defense, which had established an identity as a disruptive group with swagger to spare, was difficult for Pecora. Ultimately, he’s up for the challenge.
“I took a lot of pride in that defense,” Pecora said. “I really felt proud of where it was at, and confident in what we had coming back. But also, very humbled and grateful that (Villarrial) thought of me for the opportunity to present itself.
“What I told the defensive guys was, ‘if I ask you to do things to help or that are best for the team and if I wasn’t willing to do something that the head coach thought was best for the team, then I was being a hypocrite.’ If we felt it was best for the team and the program, then I was all on board.”
Receiver Zach Campbell, who caught 19 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns a season ago, also notices a different vibe on offense.
“I think the changes are just like positive attitude, coming each day and putting that 100-percent effort in,” Campbell said. “Just doing the little things. A lot of the times, a lot of offenses are pretty much similar, but it comes down to the little things, and I feel that’s what we’re more focused on this season.”
With so many of the team’s losses coming down to one or two plays, any type of boost on offense could get the Red Flash back into the Northeast Conference’s championship discussion. St. Francis was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team conference, which welcomes the unified athletics programs of Long Island University – the C.W. Post and Brooklyn campuses – into the fold as the newly named Sharks prepare for their first season in Division I football.
Merrimack, the conference’s newest core member, will also play for teams in the NEC – including St. Francis – as it begins a four-year reclassification process into Division I.
Duquesne, which advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs a season ago, was tabbed as the conference favorite in the preseason coaches’ poll.
But don’t take that low poll finish as a sign of Red Flash regression, it’s a more competitive Northeast Conference that Villarrial sees.
“The conference is growing,” Villarrial said. “You can see from top to bottom, the disparity in the conference is very little. There’s no team that’s going to run away with it. Any team can be beat, any given weekend.”
Campbell would also agree with the assessment of better talent in the conference.
“Obviously last year we had a lot of close games,” Campbell said. “But the conference is definitely getting better. It challenges us to get better ourselves, and to work harder each day in practice.”
St. Francis opens at Lehigh on Aug. 31 before traveling to FCS power James Madison on Sept. 7. The squad’s home opener follows on Sept. 14 when Merrimack visits DeGol Field.
