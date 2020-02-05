LORETTO – St. Francis added to its 2020 signing class on Wednesday with the addition of 17 players to bring the total class size to 21. Area offensive linemen Nick McGowan (Bishop McCort Catholic) and Zach Vitko (Forest Hills) highlight the class.
The rest of the class included: running back Marques DeShields (Lackawanna College transfer); wide receivers Eli Lynch and Tobee Stokes; tight end Sameer Parks (Lackawanna College transfer); offensive linemen Ryan Cross, Elijah Lastrap, and Louis Mihota (Virginia Tech transfer with three years of eligibility remaining); defensive linemen Eddie Bierals, Nico Nuzzo and Langston Ross; linebackers Kesean Dyson and Joe Toepfer; defensive backs Kennyth Kennedy and Breon Noel; and kicker Nick Basile.
