LORETTO – St. Francis University is looking to build a winning culture and improve on a 4-7 season that included a 2-4 mark in the Northeast Conference last year.
The Red Flash hope to overcome a pair of sub-.500 seasons that followed a breakthrough 2016 campaign that ended with a share of the NEC title and a trip to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. St. Francis went 7-5 with a 5-1 conference mark that milestone season.
“The conference is growing. You can see from top to bottom the disparity in the conference is very little,” St. Francis 10th-year head coach Chris Villarrial said during media day in Loretto.
“There is no longer a team that is going to run away with it. Any team can be beat on any given weekend.”
The Red Flash will open the season at Lehigh University on Aug. 31 and then visit James Madison University on Sept. 7.
The home schedule begins against Merrimack at noon on Sept. 14 at DeGol Field.
“It’s part of growing that winning mentality,” Villarrial said.
“There is a learning process to become a consistent winner. You have to go through the highs and the lows before you can start being consistent. We’re riding that rollercoaster right now, but I do believe we’re going to get there. Our best days are in front of us.”
Three seniors received Northeast Conference preseason recognition and should provide a solid foundation for the Red Flash. Those are: offensive lineman Christian Eubanks; linebacker Da’Jon Lee; and safety/return man Nick Rinella.
Overall, St. Francis returns 11 starters from a team that lost seven games by a combined 47 points. Five return on offense and six on defense.
The 2018 team dropped six games by 8 or fewer points. Central Connecticut State University was the only team to beat the Red Flash by a double-digit margin last season (30-14 in Week 10).
The Red Flash opened with a two-point setback at Lehigh University (21-19). The trend continued in tight losses to Richmond (35-27), Albany (35-28), Wagner (23-22), Duquesne (27-20) and Sacred Heart (13-7) in the finale.
“You can have a ton of talent but it’s about the culture of your program,” Villarrial said. “We have to keep building that culture to expect to win.
“We’re putting the guys on the practice field in a lot of different situations where they have to finish. We’re simulating a lot of the things that happened to us last year.”
The ability to “finish” has been a topic throughout the offseason and training camp.
“Everything they do – the weight room, the classroom, showing up on time to the meetings – it’s about finishing it,” Villarrial said. “You can’t just show up to the meeting with a notebook and a pen. It’s how you’re going to finish that meeting and what are you going to take from that meeting to get better. We’re putting an emphasis on everything they do, they’re finishing. They’re holding each other accountable.”
The Red Flash roster includes five players with ties to high schools in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area.
Somerset High School graduate Jake Heiple is a redshirt junior defensive back who played 11 games last season. Heiple had 29 solo stops and 44 tackles, including a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Greater Johnstown graduate Anthony Barber is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound redshirt junior two-way lineman who had 18 tackles in eight games last season and appeared in 11 games as a freshman in 2017.
Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Geno Lauer is a 6-8, 315-pound redshirt sophomore offensive lineman.
Two of the area’s most prolific scholastic players last season will join the Red Flash.
Ligonier Valley graduate Aaron Tutino is a freshman defensive back who finished his high school career with 206 receptions for 4,120 yards and a state record 61 touchdown receptions. The two-way standout was Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year and an all-state selection in 2018.
Shanksville-Stonycreek High School graduate Dawson Snyder was part of Shade’s first-ever WestPAC and District 5 Class A championship run last season through a football co-op between the schools. In 2018, Snyder tied Tutino with an area-high 71 receptions and had 1,053 receiving yards with 12 TDs to earn all-state honors.
Villarrial said his veteran players have been working with the team’s younger athletes to improve their skills while bolstering the overall program.
“Our older guys have really seen the impact they can have on these young players,” Villarrial said. “They’ve seen when they bring these young players along, the impact they have on the program. As they keep learning and maturing, they’re only going to get better.
“It’s become a tight-knit team. It’s a great thing to see.”
