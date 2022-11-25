LORETTO – Someone around the St. Francis University football team this week might expect to find the players still riding the high of winning the Northeast Conference and earning the program’s second FCS playoff bid.
The Red Flash, though, fully appear to be much more laser-focused on being the university’s first team to notch a FCS playoff win when they visit Delaware on Saturday afternoon.
“It is a good feeling to have that good game right at the end of the season, but you can’t go into a game too high, too low,” said Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate and Shade football product Dawson Snyder, the redshirt sophomore who is coming off the best performance of his career – seven receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns – as the Red Flash ran their winning streak to nine games with a 52-23 rout of Merrimack this past week. “You’ve got to, like we’ve done all year, stay the course. The same game plan as we’ve had all year: Go in, work hard and win.”
Kickoff at Delaware Stadium against the No. 23 Fightin’ Blue Hens and their highly-ranked defense is set for 2 p.m.
The winner will play at top overall seed South Dakota State on Dec. 3. If the Red Flash make it to that game, they’ll be 10-2.
“That’d be awesome. That’d mean the world to us if we could go in there (and beat Delaware) and go against the number one team in the country. We’re going against the best of the best,” sophomore starting guard and Ligonier Valley product Wylie Spiker said. “We’ve got to approach Delaware as focusing on Delaware.
“It’s a little different because we’re in the playoffs now, but we’re still approaching it the exact same. We’re still taking it week by week. Still just faceless opponents, we just have to go out and do our best against them,” Spiker added. “We’re feeling really good. We have Cole (Doyle) back there at QB; he’s been doing an amazing job. Our running backs, our receivers, we’re clicking really well right now, so we’re trying to keep that going. Everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to do and it’s working out really well.”
Spiker said he expected St. Francis to be considerably better this year than the 2021 edition of the Red Flash that was 5-6 and lost three games by a combined five points, but no one could have predicted this leap in improvement.
St. Francis is the only team in the top eight in the FCS in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Last week was the third time in six games the Red Flash have breached the 50-point mark and only one of the wins in their current streak has been by fewer than 14.
“Getting through a season that was canceled (because of COVID-19) and getting through the frustrations of last year when all you keep hearing was ‘five points, five points,’ I think they saw what they needed to do that they had to come together as a team,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial, the former Indiana (Pa.) offensive line standout and NFL player, said.
The Red Flash are riding quite a wave of momentum.
“We’re excited about playoffs. We’re ready to get after it,” said Doyle, the redshirt sophomore from California who won the battle for starting quarterback with incumbent Justin Sliwoski about a month into the season and became the NEC offensive player of the year and one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award – he’s fourth in the country in passing efficiency.
In Delaware, the Red Flash are matched against a physical team with a penchant for trick plays that is used to making the postseason and comes out of one of the top conferences in the FCS – four other Colonial Athletic Association teams are in the field of 24. The Blue Hens opened the year with a 14-7 win against Navy.
However, Delaware has struggled of late. Last week’s 29-26 loss to Villanova was the Blue Hens’ third in four games and left them unsure, at 7-4, if they’d even make the playoffs for the third year in a row.
The Blue Hens have one of the best defenses in the FCS.
They rank third in total defense, allowing just 278.5 yards per game. All three of Delaware’s first-team all-CAA selections play on the defensive side of the ball: safeties Noah Plack and Kedrick Whitehead and linebacker Johnny Buchanan.
Those safeties will be challenged by Doyle and the Red Flash’s big receivers such as Snyder, Elijah Sarratt, NEC newcomer of the year and Jerry Rice Award finalist Makai Jackson and tight end Hunter Brown.
“They’re big. They’ve got experience,” Snyder said of the Hens’ secondary. “They’ve all got weight. They’re physical.”
In the trenches, Spiker will be up against the likes of second-team all-CAA Artis Hemmingway.
“Their D-linemen are very sound, they’re very good. Their linebackers are super-aggressive,” Spiker said.
Spiker knows from experience. He faced a lot of these players early in his freshman season when the Blue Hens, ranked sixth in the country at the time, beat the visiting Red Flash, 27-10. Delaware went on that year to defeat NEC champ Sacred Heart, 19-10, in the playoffs.
Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson, who is back, completed 18-of-23 passes for 259 yards in the previous meeting with St. Francis and will be the focal point for the Red Flash defense and end Donnell Brown, the NEC player of the year.
“Last year, we came up short with penalties, containing the pocket and giving up big plays,” Brown said. “This week, if we do the little things right and we contain Nolan, keep making plays in the backfield and hold the line of scrimmage down, I think we should be all right.”
Both teams have a common opponent in Richmond, the Red Flash losing on the road by 10, while Delaware lost to the Spiders by eight at home on Nov. 12.
Delaware got to host this week because FCS determines home team through a bid process, and St. Francis did not bid for a game. Still, the Red Flash only played three home games all year, and this will be one of the closest games they’ve played to Loretto this season.
“I’ve got some friends coming to the game from Rhode Island and my mom and dad are coming to the game,” Snyder said. “I know a bunch of (teammates) have a bunch of people going.”
Villarrial recognizes the opportunity that’s been presented to the Red Flash and the implications of taking it.
“To be able to win a first-round game and to be able to go on and play the top team in the country would be great for us, because that’s where we eventually want to get to,” Villarrial said. “We want to be consistent getting into the playoffs. You can’t be happy just making it. You want to be able to advance.”
