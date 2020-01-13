St. Francis logo

LORETTO – St. Francis redshirt senior Michael Fisher has been named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week after averaging 4.43 kills per set with a .352 hitting percentage while also adding six total blocks and six digs.

On Wednesday, Fisher led the Red Flash charge in a 3-2 upset over No. 7 Stanford, registering a career-high 29 kills while hitting .537 and making four total blocks.

The next day, Fisher added two kills and two blocks in an abbreviated night during a 3-0 loss to Ohio State.

The award marks Fisher’s fourth career EIVA Offensive Player of the Week Award and first of the season.

