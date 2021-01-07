BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The St. Francis men’s basketball team erased a 15-point first-half deficit to battle back for a halftime lead, but the turnover bug spoiled the Red Flash’s return to action Thursday night in a 78-75 loss at Long Island (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference).
Freshman Ronell Giles Jr. scored a career-high 19 points and the Red Flash received double-doubles from senior Mark Flagg (11 points and 12 rebounds) and junior Myles Thompson (14 points and career-high 14 rebounds). Maxwell Land added 11 points. Ramiir Dixon-Conover returned for his first game since Nov. 28 to produce nine points and a career-best six assists.
The Red Flash shot a season-best 50.8% from the field in the defeat.
“It’s certainly good to be on the court after a long layoff,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “It was good to prepare for an opponent, have these guys on the road and put ourselves in a position to play another game.
“It was certainly not the start we had hoped or planned for – give LIU credit, they came out and jumped on us early.
"The thing I’m most pleased with is how we settled into a rhythm, got some good minutes from our bench, and put ourselves in a position to win the game down the stretch. It has to be a short-term memory to come back and play these guys at 4:00.”
The Red Flash (1-5, 0-2) dug themselves into an early 19-4 hole, but answered with a 12-0 run to get back into the contest. St. Francis erased the deficit to lead 39-38 at the half.
An 8-2 Long Island stretch late in the second half pushed the Red Flash deficit from one to seven, and the visitors were not able to pull even the rest of the contest.
Long Island’s Ty Flowers would make two free throws with nine seconds left to seal the win. Flowers finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, four assists and three blocks.
Long Island’s Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 15 points, hitting four treys. Tre Wood added 14 points and four assists. Eral Penn had his first double-double of the season, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Red Flash outrebounded the Sharks, 40-34. St. Francis tallied a season-high 21 assists in the contest. The Red Flash committed 27 turnovers, including 18 in the first half.
The game was the Red Flash’s first since Dec. 8 at Mount St. Mary’s.
The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Friday.
