LORETTO – St. Francis University has announced the decision for the athletic department’s fall Northeast Conference sports programs not to participate in the rescheduled spring 2021 season.
The university’s fall Northeast Conference teams – cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball – will not compete this spring and will be scheduled to return to action this autumn.
This difficult decision was made by the institution while weighing several factors. The university seeks to pursue a successful 2021 season for winter and spring sport student-athletes whose 2020 seasons were abruptly cut short by the pandemic. The determination helps to ensure unaffected fall 2021 competition for fall student-athletes.
In addition, the decision to limit spring competition to winter and spring teams with conference-sponsored championships will assist in greatly decreasing the amount of out-of-state travel for St. Francis students while also decreasing the number of out-of-state visitors to campus. A significant portion of the St. Francis student community are student-athletes. Hosting spring competition for only winter and spring teams will help to mitigate the risk of virus exposure for the broad campus community, which is paramount for the institution.
St. Francis University is thankful for the support and understanding of our student-athletes, athletics, and local community as college athletics navigates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
