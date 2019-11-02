Urgency for St. Francis football – currently 4-4, with a 2-2 Northeast Conference record – is peaking as the team embarks on a road trip to Pittsburgh to take on NEC leader Duquesne Dukes (5-2, 3-0). St. Francis could very well be 4-0 in conference play, but the difference has been two late-game field goals, one from 25 yards and one from 26 yards.
St. Francis’ chance to win its eighth straight game against Robert Morris went awry in overtime when the 25-yard field goal missed, giving the Colonials a chance to secure a double-overtime win. In similar fashion, a 26-yard field goal at the end of regulation against Sacred Heart was blocked and the Pioneers took advantage of their second life in overtime.
Those two kicks are the defining points of the 2019 season for the Red Flash.
“You look at these events, these tough loses, and you have to take something from them and we are trying to build the character of this team,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. “We’re the only ones that can fix it, grow from it, build as a team and turn the negatives into positives.”
The team will have to grow up quickly though, as Duquesne seems to have found its footing, winning three straight games. The Dukes are a perfect 3-0 at home in 2019, and have yet to lose to the Red Flash at home in the all-time series.
“First, you have to stop their run game. (A.J. Hines) has been a pillar all four years he’s been on the field,” Villarrial said.
Stopping the run game is Plan A, B, and C for the Red Flash as the Dukes have Hines and a solid backup in graduate transfer Mark Allen. Behind the big offensive line, the Dukes average 180 rushing yards per game, good for second in the Northeast Conference. Red Flash senior linebacker Da’Jon Lee knows the challenge will be tough for the defense,
“Eleven hats to the ball,” Lee said. “(Hines) is a good back, but if we get everyone to the ball, we’ll be good.”
Senior quarterback Daniel Parr will lead the rest of the offense and if the Red Flash had their way, he would be the one to beat them.
“He’s done a great job of controlling the offense and not putting the ball in the opponents hands,” Villarrial said. “We have to do something to them to make them do something different.”
Defensively, the Dukes have applied a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Though they have just four sacks in three conference games, they have nine QB hits and six interceptions in those games. Villarrial knows just how much havoc the front-seven of Duquesne can wreck.
“They will get after you,” Villarrial said. “They like to bring down their strong safety into the box and make him an extra linebacker.”
